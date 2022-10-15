Goa Tiny House Is the Epitome of Relaxation, Has an Indoor and Outdoor Bathtub

Goa was designed and built by Simplify Further Tiny Homes. This family-owned business focuses on creating little slices of heaven for people. The company was established by Krsna Balynas and her husband, Govinda Carol. Everything started with their own tiny house in Alachua, which they built in 2020 to " simplify their lives." They lived in it for six months and then listed it as an Airbnb.
The house was so popular and liked by the guests that within two weeks, it was booked almost a month out. Since then, the couple has expanded their portfolio. Now they rent several tinies in Alachua and help other homeowners who also want to simplify their lives.
Goa is one of their tiny houses that allows people to get a taste of the downsized luxury. The name of this home was inspired by the town of Goa, which is a tropical paradise neatly tucked along the western coast of India.
This dwelling sits on a triple-axle trailer. It measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length and is 8-ft-wide (2.4 meters) wide. Although that doesn't sound like a lot, this home on wheels has a cozy interior packed with space-saving solutions.
But before we get to describe what Goa has to offer, we'll take a look at the outside features first. Right in front of the house is a bench. That's where people can relax, enjoy the outdoors and socialize. But, perhaps the thing that stands out the most is the yellow bathtub placed in front of the bench. Since Goa has a private outdoor area, people can bathe under the stars and enjoy some privacy.
In front of the entryway is a couch that is bathed by natural light. To the right is a spa-like bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious. One cool element that you'll see is the Jacuzzi tub surrounded by full tile walls, which allows people to soak and relax. Elsewhere, the bathroom includes a sink, a toilet, and some storage.
Above the bathroom is one of the two lofts, which can be accessed via a fixed ladder. This loft is a bit smaller and has room for a twin bed. The other one is positioned at the opposite end of the house, and it can fit a queen-size mattress. It can be accessed by using a wooden staircase with built-in storage.
Goa was designed and built as a rental tiny via a co-host partnership program, with reservations via online platforms. Yet, for the time being, the process is suspended now due to high demands both for building and renting these tinies. But Simplify Further Tiny Homes still encourages customers to apply for both sections.
The house was so popular and liked by the guests that within two weeks, it was booked almost a month out. Since then, the couple has expanded their portfolio. Now they rent several tinies in Alachua and help other homeowners who also want to simplify their lives.
Goa is one of their tiny houses that allows people to get a taste of the downsized luxury. The name of this home was inspired by the town of Goa, which is a tropical paradise neatly tucked along the western coast of India.
This dwelling sits on a triple-axle trailer. It measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length and is 8-ft-wide (2.4 meters) wide. Although that doesn't sound like a lot, this home on wheels has a cozy interior packed with space-saving solutions.
But before we get to describe what Goa has to offer, we'll take a look at the outside features first. Right in front of the house is a bench. That's where people can relax, enjoy the outdoors and socialize. But, perhaps the thing that stands out the most is the yellow bathtub placed in front of the bench. Since Goa has a private outdoor area, people can bathe under the stars and enjoy some privacy.
In front of the entryway is a couch that is bathed by natural light. To the right is a spa-like bathroom, which is surprisingly spacious. One cool element that you'll see is the Jacuzzi tub surrounded by full tile walls, which allows people to soak and relax. Elsewhere, the bathroom includes a sink, a toilet, and some storage.
Above the bathroom is one of the two lofts, which can be accessed via a fixed ladder. This loft is a bit smaller and has room for a twin bed. The other one is positioned at the opposite end of the house, and it can fit a queen-size mattress. It can be accessed by using a wooden staircase with built-in storage.
Goa was designed and built as a rental tiny via a co-host partnership program, with reservations via online platforms. Yet, for the time being, the process is suspended now due to high demands both for building and renting these tinies. But Simplify Further Tiny Homes still encourages customers to apply for both sections.