Tiny House With Sauna Nestled in the Woods Is a Private Luxury Retreat for Two

This unique rental started its journey in 2015 when Jessica and Carson Lynch, a couple that own studios on a 5.5-acre (4.047 sq-meter) property on Guemes Island, decided to remodel a tiny home and turn it into the ideal nature getaway.
They added a bit more height and changed the roof style of the initial house, ending up with a 13.1-ft-tall (4-meter-tall) dwelling. They also added a back utility box and decided to paint deep green on the outside.
The inside was entirely designed by the two. They came up with a clever layout that would maximize space, allowing two people to enjoy a private luxury retreat filled the interior with handmade items. The whole process took them five months, but it was totally worth it.
Their rental is located on their property, off the coast of Washington State in the San Juan Islands. Before we look at its interior spaces, let’s talk about the exterior features. This tiny comes with a beautiful covered front porch that can fit a recliner or a small bench for two. From there, you’ll notice a path leading to a barrel sauna tucked amongst old cedar trees.
On rainy days, guests can relax inside the tiny home, which is just as breath-taking. Right as you step inside, you’ll notice an open living space with a fully-equipped kitchen and a cozy living room. There’s a two-burner induction cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, a mini-fridge with a freezer, a toaster oven, and a coffee maker. Of course, this area already has all the cookware you need to prepare and enjoy delicious meals.
Instead of the traditional kitchen setup, it has a breakfast nook with seats that can be used as dining chairs, step stools, or couch side tables. It all depends on the needs of the guests. A small table also folds down whenever people need more room inside.
Above the kitchen is installed a TV that can be positioned at different angles. That allows guests to comfortably watch it from the couch placed on the opposite side. The couch has storage underneath for board games and an extra blanket.
Above this area is the loft. It can be accessed via a folding ladder, and it has enough space for a king-size bed. At the front, right above the entry, is another loft. This one is smaller, and it comes with a reading nook. It can also be configured to include a pull-out mattress that fits an adult. However, if requested ahead, a bigger mattress will be provided to fit two people.
Overall, this tiny home is the ideal hassle-free getaway for those seeking to reconnect with nature. If that sounds like something you want, you can rent this private luxury retreat on Airbnb. A two-night stay for two adults is around $390.
They added a bit more height and changed the roof style of the initial house, ending up with a 13.1-ft-tall (4-meter-tall) dwelling. They also added a back utility box and decided to paint deep green on the outside.
The inside was entirely designed by the two. They came up with a clever layout that would maximize space, allowing two people to enjoy a private luxury retreat filled the interior with handmade items. The whole process took them five months, but it was totally worth it.
Their rental is located on their property, off the coast of Washington State in the San Juan Islands. Before we look at its interior spaces, let’s talk about the exterior features. This tiny comes with a beautiful covered front porch that can fit a recliner or a small bench for two. From there, you’ll notice a path leading to a barrel sauna tucked amongst old cedar trees.
On rainy days, guests can relax inside the tiny home, which is just as breath-taking. Right as you step inside, you’ll notice an open living space with a fully-equipped kitchen and a cozy living room. There’s a two-burner induction cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, a mini-fridge with a freezer, a toaster oven, and a coffee maker. Of course, this area already has all the cookware you need to prepare and enjoy delicious meals.
Instead of the traditional kitchen setup, it has a breakfast nook with seats that can be used as dining chairs, step stools, or couch side tables. It all depends on the needs of the guests. A small table also folds down whenever people need more room inside.
Above the kitchen is installed a TV that can be positioned at different angles. That allows guests to comfortably watch it from the couch placed on the opposite side. The couch has storage underneath for board games and an extra blanket.
Above this area is the loft. It can be accessed via a folding ladder, and it has enough space for a king-size bed. At the front, right above the entry, is another loft. This one is smaller, and it comes with a reading nook. It can also be configured to include a pull-out mattress that fits an adult. However, if requested ahead, a bigger mattress will be provided to fit two people.
Overall, this tiny home is the ideal hassle-free getaway for those seeking to reconnect with nature. If that sounds like something you want, you can rent this private luxury retreat on Airbnb. A two-night stay for two adults is around $390.