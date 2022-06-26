autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car video reviews:
 
Tiny House With Sauna Nestled in the Woods Is a Private Luxury Retreat for Two
For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy city, this tiny home might be a great choice. Tucked in the cedar woods on Guemes Island, this dwelling is packed with features. It even includes a lovely front porch that leads to a private sauna and a cold plunge pull-shower.

Tiny House With Sauna Nestled in the Woods Is a Private Luxury Retreat for Two

Home > News > Coverstory
26 Jun 2022, 20:03 UTC ·
Tiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getawayTiny home on wheels is the ideal nature getaway
This unique rental started its journey in 2015 when Jessica and Carson Lynch, a couple that own studios on a 5.5-acre (4.047 sq-meter) property on Guemes Island, decided to remodel a tiny home and turn it into the ideal nature getaway.

They added a bit more height and changed the roof style of the initial house, ending up with a 13.1-ft-tall (4-meter-tall) dwelling. They also added a back utility box and decided to paint deep green on the outside.

The inside was entirely designed by the two. They came up with a clever layout that would maximize space, allowing two people to enjoy a private luxury retreat filled the interior with handmade items. The whole process took them five months, but it was totally worth it.

Their rental is located on their property, off the coast of Washington State in the San Juan Islands. Before we look at its interior spaces, let’s talk about the exterior features. This tiny comes with a beautiful covered front porch that can fit a recliner or a small bench for two. From there, you’ll notice a path leading to a barrel sauna tucked amongst old cedar trees.

And since cold showers are a nice addition to any sauna session, Jessica and Carson decided to install a cold plunge pull-shower too! But saunas are not everyone’s cup of tea, so the couple designed an outdoor patio next to the house that has a sitting area, a fire pit, and a picnic table.

On rainy days, guests can relax inside the tiny home, which is just as breath-taking. Right as you step inside, you’ll notice an open living space with a fully-equipped kitchen and a cozy living room. There’s a two-burner induction cooktop, a farmhouse-style sink, a mini-fridge with a freezer, a toaster oven, and a coffee maker. Of course, this area already has all the cookware you need to prepare and enjoy delicious meals.

Instead of the traditional kitchen setup, it has a breakfast nook with seats that can be used as dining chairs, step stools, or couch side tables. It all depends on the needs of the guests. A small table also folds down whenever people need more room inside.

Above the kitchen is installed a TV that can be positioned at different angles. That allows guests to comfortably watch it from the couch placed on the opposite side. The couch has storage underneath for board games and an extra blanket.

A few steps ahead is the bathroom, which is compact but has everything you need. It includes a shower, a sink, two mirrors, and a toilet. There’s a small closet as well, which can be used for hanging clothes or storing foldable items.

Above this area is the loft. It can be accessed via a folding ladder, and it has enough space for a king-size bed. At the front, right above the entry, is another loft. This one is smaller, and it comes with a reading nook. It can also be configured to include a pull-out mattress that fits an adult. However, if requested ahead, a bigger mattress will be provided to fit two people.

Overall, this tiny home is the ideal hassle-free getaway for those seeking to reconnect with nature. If that sounds like something you want, you can rent this private luxury retreat on Airbnb. A two-night stay for two adults is around $390.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny home tiny house home on wheels downsize retreat mobile home WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories