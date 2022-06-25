This Tiny Home on Wheels Has a Spacious Covered Porch and an Outside Fireplace

This model is called Athens Champion APH 523, and it was designed by Park Model Homes, a custom builder from Spokane Valley, WA, known for creating tiny houses that push the limits of tiny living. Most of their units are on the bigger side, and they include smart design solutions that maximize available space.
The Athens Champion APH 523 is no exception since it’s a park model. Although mobile, it needs a special permit to travel. It’s not meant to be moved often, so it can be used as a long-term home or a getaway for a big family because it has plenty of room both inside and outside!
It measures 40.1 ft (12.2 meters) in length and it’s 15-ft-wide (4.5-meter-wide). For a tiny, this house is incredibly spacious. It has a gourmet kitchen, a beautiful bathroom, and a nice living room. Plus, it also comes with a loft and covered porch, which extend the overall living space to 399 square ft (37 sq meters).
spacious porch that includes an outside wood-burning fireplace. Plus, owners have the option to install a TV above the fireplace, allowing friends and family to relax and enjoy this space even when it’s pouring outside.
The interior of the Athens Champion APH 523 is just as nice. Right as you step inside, you’re welcomed by an open-concept kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances. It features a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a large farmhouse-style sink, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. There is also a generous countertop, along with several cabinets and drawers that can be used for storing the cookware.
Next to the kitchen is the living room. This area has enough space to fit a large couch and an entertainment center with a TV. It also includes an electric fireplace that keeps dwellers warm during the winter. From the living room, you can get a glimpse of the spacious loft that comes with a stylish rebar railing.
Next to the bedroom is the bathroom, which is pretty compact. However, it does feature a generous walk-in shower with glass doors, a beautiful vanity, and a standard flush toilet. Right outside of the bathroom is an area designed to fit a stackable washer/dryer.
Above is the aforementioned loft, which can be accessed via a set of stairs. This space can either be used as an additional sleeping space for guests or kids. It can also be turned into an office, depending on the owner’s preferences.
If you want to determine the exact price of one of their units, including this one, you can check out the Custom Order Request section, which is available on their official website. And if you want to take inspiration from the Athens Champion APH 523, you can watch the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
