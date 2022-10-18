Abandoned Pirate Ship Is Now One of the Coolest Houseboats, a Floating Wonderland

We’ve talked about many interesting houseboats before, either luxurious or off-grid, but this one has something to top them all – the magic of childhood fantasies. No matter what age you are, you’re going to feel like a kid again as soon as you step onboard this pirate ship that’s actually a tiny home on water.
This fresh Airbnb in Callao, Virginia, is actually a vessel that dates back to 1993. A retired firefighter with an artistic flair had brought back to life this Holiday Mansion, abandoned at a local marina, by fitting it with a new motor and giving it a fresh coat of paint. Earlier this year, the refitted pirate ship hit the market, with an asking price of $49,000.
The good news is that it will now be available for anyone to enjoy, and it looks perfect for a different kind of vacation. Now known as The Jolly Lodger, this unique pirate ship can be booked for $292 per night. Don’t be intimidated by the fierce silhouette, it hides a cozy and welcoming interior, although decorated with pirate skeletons everywhere.
The 44-foot (13.4 meters) is big enough for up to four guests, offering a full-size bed and a queen-size bed in two bedrooms. The kitchen is fitted with all the basics, and there are 1.5 small, camping bathrooms available.
For extra comfort, guests also have access to the private bath house and laundry room on site. But it might be too tempting to just stay onboard, simply playing games, reading, or watching TV. Despite its historic charm, the Jolly Lodger also provides air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi.
A houseboat means that you can enjoy the best of both worlds. While you’re comfortably accommodated onboard this tiny house, you can also have some water fun – kayaks are waiting. In the evening, the unique style of this old boat is enough to create a memorable atmosphere, as long as you don’t get spooked easily.
