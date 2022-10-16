Cute and Aesthetic Tiny Home Designed by a Woman With a Musical Theme

Meet Annie, a woman who designed her own tiny home inspired by what she loves the most - music.
Starting from the living room, we can already see the musical undertones everywhere. An electronic keyboard takes its majestic spot on a storage cabinet. On the shelves of this cabinet, Annie arranged some of her music-related books.
The heating for this entire house is taken care of by two heaters, one electric and the other one propane-powered. Although it is a tiny home, it is not off-grid due to it being located in the backyard of another conventional house. The water and electricity are connected to the main house.
A couch has been built out of a small mattress and three tables that go underneath it. Those tables have quite a few shelves in which the owner stores her music equipment, such as speakers and a loop pedal. There is also a tiny closet made from a metal rod and a textile sheet. Above the living room, we find one of the loft areas that was designed to be a storage place.
The kitchen and workspace share a common area. It is fully functional with a minuscule fridge, a stovetop, and a normal size sink. Weirdly enough, the bathroom is located right behind the kitchen. Inside the bathroom, Annie built a few shelves that go over the composting toilet, on which she added a few books, her makeup, and towels. Due to the limited size of the bathroom, the shower cabin is hilariously small.
On the other side of the loft, we find Annie’s favorite spot, the bedroom. This area is quite large for this type of home and has a double bed made of a 4-inch (10-cm) thick mattress. Fairy lights mounted on the walls make the wood, as well as the decorations, pop out. They serve to create a cute and cozy ambiance and set a relaxing mood.
With houses becoming more and more expensive, the one we covered here serves as a good example of how to turn a mobile house into a permanent home.
