This 1996 Ford E250 Looks Like an Old Movie-Inspired Vintage Camper Van

We all know how hard it is to own a place to live in nowadays. This is most often a concern for the younger generation due to the colossal prices in the housing market.
Many people choose to live in a tiny house made from either a shipping container, a cabin, or even a mobile home. This way, they are not only saving money but also traveling at the same time and having their home close by.
The miniature home in question here is a 1996 Ford E250 Camper van, designed by Daphne, a young and free spirit person who loves the outdoorsy life. Their van was organized with a main vision in mind - having a cozy and welcoming home with vintage and artsy touches here and there.
The 1996 Ford E250 camper van is small in scale but does provide a decent platform to begin your nomad journey. The 4.9L inline-six engine is rather underpowered at just 145 hp and 265 lb-ft (359 Nm) of torque, but it is reliable, albeit with a somewhat poor fuel consumption.
It is worth noting, though, that this specific build sits somewhere in between a mobile home and an RV. It does not seem to have any bathroom facilities and no heating or cooling system is mentioned either.
Having such a small space to live in, you do not always get the perks of having a fully functional kitchen. It does not come with a sink, but it has a large thermos from which the owner pours water. The whole kitchen is just a countertop with lots of shelves underneath in which most of the food cans, a 12-gallon (45-liter) freshwater tank, and a double burner are stored.
For more storage place, they added two more wall-mounted shelves that hold all the vegan-friendly food items. The artsy feeling of this van comes from the paintings depicting nature, which are found on the kitchen walls.
Talking about artsy and vintage, a small closet next to the bedroom is fully packed with '60s-'70s clothes that the owner has collected. Underneath this closet, another vintage-inspired item takes its home. More specifically, a record player with a few vinyl discs of John Denver and Glen Campbell.
The bedroom is located at the rear of the van and hosts a two-people bed with lots of storage underneath. A few books and other girly stuff is pleasantly grouped on two shelves on both sides of the bed.
This way of living might not be for everyone, but for some, it is a dream come true. So many things can be done to design a unique tiny home. From the decorations to even building it yourself, the sky is truly the limit.
