Luna Is a Cleverly-Converted Sprinter Van, Has Two Queen-Size Beds and a Hidden Shower

This Sprinter van conversion marries clever design with modern aesthetics, offering a truly ingenious layout that includes everything you could possibly need. The van's smart setup allows up to four people to sleep in comfort. It has a beautiful kitchen, a hidden shower, a flexible social area, and an elevator bed.
This conversion was completed by Wheels Of Life Vans, a custom camper van builder based in Littleton, Colorado. It's a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase that has all the amenities people need to travel in comfort and style.
The interior includes numerous wooden elements that go really well with the custom green cabinetry. The kitchen features generous butcher block countertops, a large sink, a refrigerator, a portable induction cooktop, and a counter extension that maximizes available space. There are also two extra seats added at the front of the van, which come in handy for those who want to travel with their family or friends.
Next to the kitchen is a cabinet that hides the shower and a cassette toilet. Since adding a full bathroom requires a lot of space, this is a great solution. It takes just a few minutes to hook up the shower curtain to the ceiling. The cassette toilet can also be easily moved out to make more room.
At the rear is a multi-use social area that can function as a living room, dining area, or workspace. It comes with two large benches that can seat up to six people and a table that can be removed. The bench seating area converts into a queen-size bed, allowing two travelers to sleep in comfort. But that's not all. Above this flexible space is another queen size bed that can accommodate two more travelers. All they have to do is push a button to lower or raise the bed to the desired position.
Luna offers ample storage space as well. At the rear is a large cubbyhole that can be accessed from outside. This cleverly-designed Sprinter van was featured on Nate Muprhy's YouTube channel. Charity from Wheels of Life Vans offered a tour of Luna, showing all the amenities it includes. You can watch the video attached down below to see everything the van has to offer.
