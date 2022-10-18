This Old Chevy Bus Was Turned Into an Off-Grid Skoolie That Oozes Rustic Charm

Although bus conversions, or Skoolies, are not for everyone, they’re great options for those who love to travel and enjoy all the comforts of home wherever they go. This 1986 Chevrolet bus was turned into a beautiful Skoolie with a well-appointed interior that is filled with rustic charm.
This 28-ft-long (8.5-meter-long) Skoolie features a minimalist interior that comes with plenty of wood elements and natural finishes, making the bus feel like a cozy cabin on wheels. The vehicle offers 196 sq ft (18.2 sq meters) of living space, so there’s plenty of room for a couple.
It has an open-concept interior that includes a versatile social area and a kitchen. The first thing you’re going to notice is the living room, which has two large couches that convert into a queen-size bed. A few steps ahead is a beautiful kitchen that has all the necessary appliances. It is equipped with a refrigerator, a large sink, a portable two-burner induction stove, and a microwave.
You can cook up a storm since this area comes with generous wooden countertops. The kitchen also features numerous cabinets, drawers, and a massive pantry that offers ample storage. At the rear of the bus is the bathroom. Although it’s quite simple, it is incredibly spacious, including a big shower and a composting toilet. Elsewhere, the bus has an AC unit and a portable heater.
This Skoolie really stands out. The two-tone paint, along with the exterior wooden ladder, adds to the retro look of the bus. There’s also a roof deck that creates more space outside and offers breathtaking views. You’ll also notice a 1,200-watt solar power array mounted on the roof. That, together with the 65-gallon (295 liters) freshwater tank, allows travelers to live off the grid for extended periods of time.
This gorgeous house on wheels is currently looking for a new owner. The Skoolie was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $58,000.
