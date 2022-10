This Old Chevy Bus Was Turned Into an Off-Grid Skoolie That Oozes Rustic Charm

This 28-ft-long (8.5-meter-long) Skoolie features a minimalist interior that comes with plenty of wood elements and natural finishes, making the bus feel like a cozy cabin on wheels. The vehicle offers 196 sq ft (18.2 sq meters) of living space, so there’s plenty of room for a couple.It has an open-concept interior that includes a versatile social area and a kitchen. The first thing you’re going to notice is the living room, which has two large couches that convert into a queen-size bed. A few steps ahead is a beautiful kitchen that has all the necessary appliances. It is equipped with a refrigerator, a large sink, a portable two-burner induction stove, and a microwave.You can cook up a storm since this area comes with generous wooden countertops. The kitchen also features numerous cabinets, drawers, and a massive pantry that offers ample storage. At the rear of the bus is the bathroom. Although it’s quite simple, it is incredibly spacious, including a big shower and a composting toilet. Elsewhere, the bus has an AC unit and a portable heater.This Skoolie really stands out. The two-tone paint, along with the exterior wooden ladder, adds to the retro look of the bus. There’s also a roof deck that creates more space outside and offers breathtaking views. You’ll also notice a 1,200-watt solar power array mounted on the roof. That, together with the 65-gallon (295 liters) freshwater tank, allows travelers to live off the grid for extended periods of time.This gorgeous house on wheels is currently looking for a new owner. The Skoolie was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website , and it’s asking for $58,000.