DIY Skoolie Conversion Is Now a Cozy Home for Four, With a Striking Layout. Cheap, Too

This couple went through it all, from the questions and concerns to an extended DIY project where they did their own skoolie conversion to budgetary constraints. Now, after more than a year on the road, living permanently on their bus, they’re sharing their experience on social media, hoping to answer questions and offer factual help while also highlighting their mobile home.
Again, considering how much content of this kind we’re getting on the daily, you might be excused if you rolled your eyes at “another one of those stories” or anything along these lines. But Nicole and Bo’s stands out, if only for their honesty in talking about bus life, their incredible conversion, and the fact that they’ve been able to do it for just $21,000.
Nicole and Bo (and their two adorable toddlers and a dog) go by Roam With Bus on social media. On their various channels, they strive to paint a realistic picture of bus life, from the way they did their conversion and the reasons they had for the transition to how they’ve been managing for 12 months traveling across the United States, including boondocking. They answer questions on bus know-how and budgeting, offer tips, and share their many incredible experiences.
tight budget while holding down two full-time jobs. The project was difficult but not impossible, so they’re now out to show that if they can do it, anyone else can too.
The project took them about one year, during which time they had to constantly adjust their plans so they wouldn’t go over budget. This meant prioritizing essentials (a rooftop deck was not one, so they didn’t get it), putting functionality over aesthetics, and planning ahead. Nicole and Bo have two children and a large family dog, so that meant considering every member’s wishes and needs when drawing the layout.
It came out great, as photos in the gallery show. It has the vibe of an actual home and makes the interior feel more spacious, and it’s mostly thanks to the hallway that runs the entire length, turns to the right, and then the left.
Right behind the driver’s seat is the lounge area slash living room, with two couches on each side, both of which can fold flat to become beds and have integrated storage. Farther in the back is a dinette with bench seating and a family table, and it too can become a bed if need be. The kitchen is full-sized and feels even bigger than a standard one, thanks to a recent upgrade that saw the replacement of the old butcher tops with marble-looking countertops.
Down the hallway is the bathroom, with a standing shower and a sink with vanity, and a composting toilet in a nook behind the shower. Turn another corner on the hallway, and you arrive at the children’s bedroom, which actually integrates the hallway: a drawing board on a door, storage for kids’ clothes, two bunk beds on the right, and a playroom slash reading room on the left. Right at the end is the master bedroom.
plenty of room for their stuff, but you probably wouldn’t expect it on a bus. This home has storage everywhere, from the couches to the cupboards and inside the walls, so the family is still able to live comfortably.
The total cost of the project was $21,055, including the $4,500 they paid for the bus but not including later upgrades and additions (like the new kitchen countertops). Before becoming nomads, Nicole and Bo lived in Portland, Maine, where they’d pay $22,000 a year in rent for a house. The switch from a three-bedroom house to 250 square feet (23.2 square meters) of this bus was difficult at times, but it’s been worth it.
