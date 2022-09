Frida Skoolie Is Not Your Average Bus Conversion, Has Two Decks and the Homiest Feel

There are bus conversions and then there’s Frida, which is not your average skoolie . I’ve seen a fair amount of bus builds, but this one definitely stands out, with its original design making you forget that you’re in a house on wheels.Frida belongs to Libre and Stephen, who live in it full-time and built it themselves. The bus used to be white and 2 ft (0.6 m) shorter, but they raised it so they can sit in it straight without hitting their head.Starting with the exterior, Frida’s got two lovely decks: one on the roof, where there are also 1200W of solar, and another one in the back, which is like a cozy porch with plants. The original doors of the bus were replaced with real house doors. The one in the front has a keypad entry and a few other homey touches such as a door knocker and an outside lamp above it. An additional door in the back gives you access inside the bus As good as it looks from the outside, Frida’s got a lot of surprises waiting for you when you step inside as well. It’s not a clean, minimalist design, but quite the opposite, with Frida looking artsy and a bit “busy”. But it is not at all upsetting for the eye, because all the touches are tasteful and contribute to the homey feel of the bus.There’s a top-mounted 32” (81 cm) TV, a lounge area with a table and chairs, and a large and fully equipped kitchen across from it. The kitchen comes with a double copper sink, a four-burner stove with an oven, a fridge, and generous storage space.Frida comes with tile on the ceiling and a lot of ornamental items such as pictures on the walls, plants, lights, and more. Another homey touch is the cubic mini wood stove.The bedroom area comes with a queen-size bed, surround sound, and a wall full of hooks for storage.Frida’s bathroom is also spacious and features a composting toilet, a tiled shower, and a sink. There’s also plenty of storage for all their toiletries, towels, and so on.Words are not enough to describe the feel of this house on wheels, but the video below should do a better job.