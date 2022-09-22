Frida Skoolie Is Not Your Average Bus Conversion, Has Two Decks and the Homiest Feel

When you’ve got the knack and patience for it, you can pretty much turn anything into a lovely home. Even a retired church bus. These guys did it, and the result is simply stunning.
There are bus conversions and then there’s Frida, which is not your average skoolie. I’ve seen a fair amount of bus builds, but this one definitely stands out, with its original design making you forget that you’re in a house on wheels.
Frida belongs to Libre and Stephen, who live in it full-time and built it themselves. The bus used to be white and 2 ft (0.6 m) shorter, but they raised it so they can sit in it straight without hitting their head.
Starting with the exterior, Frida’s got two lovely decks: one on the roof, where there are also 1200W of solar, and another one in the back, which is like a cozy porch with plants. The original doors of the bus were replaced with real house doors. The one in the front has a keypad entry and a few other homey touches such as a door knocker and an outside lamp above it. An additional door in the back gives you access inside the bus.
As good as it looks from the outside, Frida’s got a lot of surprises waiting for you when you step inside as well. It’s not a clean, minimalist design, but quite the opposite, with Frida looking artsy and a bit “busy”. But it is not at all upsetting for the eye, because all the touches are tasteful and contribute to the homey feel of the bus.
There’s a top-mounted 32” (81 cm) TV, a lounge area with a table and chairs, and a large and fully equipped kitchen across from it. The kitchen comes with a double copper sink, a four-burner stove with an oven, a fridge, and generous storage space.
Frida comes with tile on the ceiling and a lot of ornamental items such as pictures on the walls, plants, lights, and more. Another homey touch is the cubic mini wood stove.
The bedroom area comes with a queen-size bed, surround sound, and a wall full of hooks for storage.
Frida’s bathroom is also spacious and features a composting toilet, a tiled shower, and a sink. There’s also plenty of storage for all their toiletries, towels, and so on.
Words are not enough to describe the feel of this house on wheels, but the video below should do a better job.
