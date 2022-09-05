Topanga Skoolie Looks Like the House on Wheels of a Unicorn, Is Magical and Full of Color

With its interior design full of striking, vivid color patterns and its cozy, retro vibes, the Topanga skoolie looks like it belongs in a fairytale rather than on American roads.
This converted school bus belongs to Hunter and Ming and it is a DIY project that turned out simply magical. The couple traded a small apartment with a big rent in Brooklyn for the bus life and they don’t regret their decision one bit.
While it looks just like your average school bus on the outside, once you step foot inside Topanga, it’s like you just went through a portal into another world. The owners explained the feeling best on their Instagram, saying that the bus looks like “a unicorn ate all the cotton candy and threw up all over the walls”. There’s a lot of color throughout the bus, from yellow curtains to fluffy, pink fabrics, pink AstroTurf at the entrance, and colored furniture. For the flooring, the couple went with vinyl padding.
A huge 70” (177 cm) TV dominates the living/sleeping area of the bus and it comes with all the cable packages included. An IKEA bed frame pulls out into a full-size bed and also offers a lot of under-storage.
The kitchen is large and well-equipped, featuring a stainless steel countertop, a long, upper shelf for storing food items and spices, a large sink, a three-burner, propane stove, pull-out drawers, and plenty of other kitchen appliances, such as a microwave and so on. Right across from the countertop they put together the dining area, which consists of a foldable dining table and pink, swiveling booth seats.
A massive Tennessee barrel stove serves as the “heating belly” of the bus and they have a shower cabin with a 110-gallon tank of water onboard, which is large enough even for a 40-minute shower.
The back of the bus serves as a closet area and as a dark room for Hunter, who earns a living as a photographer.
Regarding their budget for the bus conversion, Hunter and Ming explained they saved about $30,000 to make it all happen, with $10,000 being invested in the bus itself and the other $20K being poured into the conversion.
The video will offer an in-depth tour of the Topanga skoolie.
While it looks just like your average school bus on the outside, once you step foot inside Topanga, it’s like you just went through a portal into another world. The owners explained the feeling best on their Instagram, saying that the bus looks like “a unicorn ate all the cotton candy and threw up all over the walls”. There’s a lot of color throughout the bus, from yellow curtains to fluffy, pink fabrics, pink AstroTurf at the entrance, and colored furniture. For the flooring, the couple went with vinyl padding.
A huge 70” (177 cm) TV dominates the living/sleeping area of the bus and it comes with all the cable packages included. An IKEA bed frame pulls out into a full-size bed and also offers a lot of under-storage.
The kitchen is large and well-equipped, featuring a stainless steel countertop, a long, upper shelf for storing food items and spices, a large sink, a three-burner, propane stove, pull-out drawers, and plenty of other kitchen appliances, such as a microwave and so on. Right across from the countertop they put together the dining area, which consists of a foldable dining table and pink, swiveling booth seats.
A massive Tennessee barrel stove serves as the “heating belly” of the bus and they have a shower cabin with a 110-gallon tank of water onboard, which is large enough even for a 40-minute shower.
The back of the bus serves as a closet area and as a dark room for Hunter, who earns a living as a photographer.
Regarding their budget for the bus conversion, Hunter and Ming explained they saved about $30,000 to make it all happen, with $10,000 being invested in the bus itself and the other $20K being poured into the conversion.
The video will offer an in-depth tour of the Topanga skoolie.