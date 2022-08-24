Sunny Is a 40-Foot Skoolie With Off-Grid Capabilities, Fit for a Family of Four

Schoolies, or school bus conversion, have become extremely popular in the last few years. And it’s no wonder why. Compared to a large RV, they’re less expensive. Plus, they’re highly customizable, allowing people to design their living space according to their needs.
Dom and Derek love the outdoors. But since family travel isn’t cheap, they found the perfect solution: they decided to take their home with them wherever they go. So in 2020, they bought a 2007 Thomas HDX SAF-T-LINER school bus, which they converted into a tiny home on wheels. It took them a year, but it was definitely worth it.
Now Dom and Derek are living life on the road together with their beautiful children, Isabella and Damian. Their Skoolie, which they lovingly named Sunny, measures 40 ft (12.1 meters) in length, and it offers 320 sq ft (29.7 sq meters) of living space.
It includes a light-filled living room, which has a large couch with amazing storage underneath. Across the couch is a dinette. This area has two comfortable seats and a table that folds away, allowing the kids to play there whenever they want. You’ll notice that there are no cabinets above the living room or dinette. That’s because the couple didn’t want the space to feel cramped up.
However, that doesn’t mean Sunny doesn’t come with storage. The kitchen has numerous drawers and cabinets where they keep their cookware and other items. It is also equipped with all the necessary appliances, including a big sink, a four-burner cooktop with an oven, and a full-size refrigerator. The kitchen features generous countertops, some baskets that they use to store their fruits and vegetables, and a huge pantry too.
The bathroom in this Skoolie is compact, but it has everything they need. It includes a shower, a small sink, and a flush toilet. Next to it is a little bunk area designed for Isabella and Damian. It has two spacious bunks and a large drawer underneath – that’s where they keep Isabella’s clothes. On the opposite side are a large closet and another drawer. As you’d expect, these are reserved for the rest of the family.
At the rear is the master bedroom, which is incredibly spacious. It features a king-size bed that has massive storage, allowing them to even fit a washer/dryer combo unit underneath it.
On the roof, the bus has an impressive 3,600-watt solar panel array that allows the family to live off the grid for extended periods of time. Recently Dom and Derek offered the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey a full tour of Sunny. You can click the clip down below to see what this Skoolie is all about.
