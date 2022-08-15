Young Couple Turns a Chevy Short School Bus Into a Cozy House on Wheels for Just $11,000

While the freedom to relocate as you please is often the number one reason for adhering to the tiny living movement, another great benefit of downsizing is that you get to save a lot of money with a smaller home. Especially if you’re bold and savvy enough to do the building yourself. This four-window short bus conversion is a great proof of that.
Blake and Cassie are young and hungry for adventure, which is why they decided to move full-time into a budget-friendly skoolie. Their tiny, rustic house on wheels was nicknamed Sedona and is based on a four-window Chevy G3500 short school bus.
Sedona focuses more on being practical and cozy, as you can’t expect all the luxury in the world in a house on wheels that cost $11,000 to build, with the price of the bus included (about $3,000). It’s got a rustic vibe to it and while it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles, it still makes for a reliable and enjoyable tiny home. Blake and Cassie converted the short bus themselves without prior experience and they managed to complete their build in approximately one year, although they only worked on it part-time, during weekends.
In the back, the short bus comes with a bumper extension so the couple can carry with them on the road their dual sport motorcycle and bicycles, and there’s also a pull-out ladder that gives you access to the roof, where they have 300W of solar panels. There’s also a fold-down outdoor table strapped on the right side, next to the entrance door.
Blake and Cassie built Sedona on a budget and used a lot of recycled materials for their skoolie. Wood elements for the furniture, flooring, and ceiling give it a cabin-like vibe and everything inside is cleverly built and organized to be practical and put to good use every inch of space. For instance, the couch in the living room area can also be turned into a twin bed for guests or into a desk. Plus, it comes with storage underneath.
A basic kitchen area comes with a butcherblock-style countertop, a dorm-size fridge, a sink with a faucet that can also rotate to be used outside, drawers with magnets, and upper cabinets on both sides, with the latter extending from the cockpit and to the bedroom area. And speaking of the bedroom, it features a queen-size bed with storage space both on the sides and underneath.
Sedona doesn’t come with a bathroom, as the couple wanted to keep the build as small as possible.
You can take a tour of the minimalist but budget-friendly skoolie in the video below.
