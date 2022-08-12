Stealthy Box Truck Hides a Five-Star Interior With a Luxurious, Spa-Like Bathroom

While it doesn’t look like much from the outside (as requested by the customer), this stealthy box truck hides a luxurious, jaw-dropping interior, full of amenities and with a very stylish design.
Based on a 1999 Ford 7.3 Powerstroke with an E350 chassis, this classy, off-grid beauty is the creation of Epic Skoolies. These guys are located in the Pacific Northwest and specialize in converting vans, school buses, and other vehicles, into comfortable houses on wheels that offer all the amenities of a stationary home but with the added benefit of mobility.
This build was for a client who wanted a stealthy box truck that doesn’t attract attention when parked in a busy city, but hides a world of luxury and amenities once you step inside it. That is the reason why Epic Skoolies left it pretty much as it was on the outside and only focused on the interior design.
The first thing that hits you right as you open the door is the flooring with mood lighting coming through the hallway entrance. Blue LED light switches on the wall control both the floor lighting as well as the main lights in the vehicle.
As you can see in the images, the client has an affinity for teak wood, which is the material used for the sizable desk in the living area (where the owner does his podcasts while he’s on the road), the shelves above one of the couches, the pass-through door that gives you access into the truck’s cab, the kitchen countertop, and for the bathroom floor. For the ceiling, the builders went with tongue and groove pine.
Epic Skoolies added a skylight for more natural light and there’s a small RV screen window that lets fresh air in and is masked by a vent on the outside, to keep that stealth factor. With the stealthy box truck being designed to have off-grid capabilities, it also comes with 800W of solar on the roof.
Our luxurious box truck has two pull-out couches placed on opposite sides, which turn into full-size beds when pulled. Both have storage space underneath, with one housing all the electrical systems. A 32” (81 cm) smart TV completes the living room setup.
Moving on to the kitchen of the truck, it mostly comes with stainless steel finishes. The kitchen is equipped with a huge, full-size fridge with a top freezer, a 700W microwave, a commercial-grade kitchen faucet with a deep sink, and a propane, three-burner Furrion stove with a glass top and blue LED lights that match the other switches inside the vehicle.
But the most gorgeous section of this box truck is definitely the spacious, luxurious, Penny-tiled bathroom. It comes with a huge, lighted mirror with touch control, a toilet with an electric flush, and a gorgeous shower tower with a rainfall head, a shower wand, and shower massagers.
You can take a better look at the beautiful Epic Skoolies box truck conversion in the video below.
