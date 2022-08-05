Couple Turns Box Truck Into a Cozy Home With Elevator Bed for Just $14K

Living life on the road is not for everyone. But it does come with its benefits. You have the opportunity to see new places and meet people on a regular basis. And when you travel in your own box truck turned tiny home, things get a lot more interesting.
Sawyer and Courtney wanted to live life on the road and see as many things as they could. So they decided to switch to the nomadic lifestyle and travel together with their cat. Sawyer was working as a carpenter when they got the box truck, a 2003 Isuzu NPR. So, naturally, it was easy for him to DIY the build.
They bought the truck for $3,500. Overall, they spent less than $14,000 on the final product, which is more than acceptable for what they had in mind. Their tiny home, which they lovingly named Elfie, measures 23 ft (7 meters) in length and is 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide).
I know that it doesn’t sound like it has much interior space. But once you take a look inside, you’re going to be surprised by how roomy it feels. That’s because Elfie is pretty tall, offering a lot of headroom. This also allowed the couple to incorporate clever design solutions that maximize space.
The access is made via the back door. The first thing you’ll notice is the bathroom, which is positioned right next to the entryway. A rustic bi-folding barn door stands between the bathroom and the rest of the home. Once you open it, you’re going to see a spacious area that includes a shower, a composting toilet, and some storage space. Outside of the bathroom is a large medicine cabinet with a full-length mirror.
A few steps ahead is a beautiful breakfast bar with space for two stools that can be folded up and tucked underneath. The table also folds down, allowing the two to move freely inside their build. Across this area is their kitchen, which is equipped with a large sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a spice rack, and several cabinets and drawers for storage.
At the front is the bedroom/ living room/ office. This is perhaps the most interesting part of their tiny home. It’s a versatile area that comes with a couch, a small space designed specifically for their cat, a large countertop that hides a chest-style refrigerator, a wooden bookshelf, and an elevator queen-size bed!
Another feature included in this cozy home on wheels is a 45-gallon (205-liter) water tank. Plus, it has 885 watts of solar power, allowing them to live off the grid whenever they wish.
Recently, the couple gave the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey a full tour of Elfie. Check out the clip down below to find out more about Sawyer and Courtney and their mobile home.
