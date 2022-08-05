Watch the Authorities Chasing a Cow on the Highway Because Really Why Not

Unfortunately for motorists across the world, animals end up on highways way too easily, obviously causing a major risk of crashes for every car on the road.
Earlier this week, a herd of cows somehow ended up on the highway in the United Kingdom, causing major slowdowns until the police managed to intercept it and eventually steer it out of the road.
Now something similar happened in Alabama, though this time, the cow had zero intentions to moove over and ran away from an animal control vehicle that tried to keep it out of the road and the moving vehicles.
It happened on Wednesday on I-65, with authorities near Cullman chasing the bovine for a few miles at what looked to be a rather busy hour on the interstate. Fortunately, it looks like the chase happened mostly on the median because, after all, that’s where the grass is in the first place.
But as you can see in the video, the cow had no time to taste the grass, as it was busy running away from law enforcement. And fortunately, it didn’t cause any crashes or slowdowns, though we’re pretty sure some motorists ended up hitting the brakes just to watch the unusual chase more closely.
It all ended up when the animal control vehicle managed to get the cow off the interstate and then transfer it to a pasture in the vicinity.
As it turns out, the owner has no idea that the cow ran away, so at this point, the bovine is still waiting for someone to come and take it home. Until this happens, however, the cow is apparently perfectly healthy, as the short chase on the highway didn’t produce any injuries. If anything, it only made the cow a superstar in Alabama, especially as the pursuit made its way to the news on local television.
