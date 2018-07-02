Drunk Idiots on Moped Crash into a Cow in Russia

Two men from Russia found this out the hard way, after crashing their moped into a cow. Yes, you read that right.Footage was shot in the village of Uznez, in the Altai Territory, late at night, and uploaded online, where it instantly went viral. It’s not difficult to understand why: here are 2 guys who probably had one too many at the local establishment and were too lazy to get back home on foot, so they decided to ride a scooter.The video was captured by the dash camera of a nearby car, and it’s just as hilarious as you probably imagine it is. The best part of it is that you can tell those idiots saw the cow from a long distance, since the road ascended and then went down the hill.The cow was fairly at the bottom of the hill, so there’s no chance in hell they didn’t see it. A sign that they did is in the very fact that the driver seems to have bigger issues with keeping the moped straight as they’re approaching the animal.Even though the cow was walking slowly (you know, as cows tend to do) and the idiots weren’t driving fast, they still managed to hit it smack in the belly. Both the cow and the scooter went down, with the drunken guys landing on their butt on the road.Luckily, the cow wasn’t hurt – or at least, it doesn’t look like it was, since it gets up and runs away. The drunken idiots weren’t harmed either. As the car drives away, you can see them on the ground, looking dazed and confused, and probably not even entirely aware they were involved in one of the most ridiculous accidents of all time.