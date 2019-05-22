autoevolution

Woman Covers Toyota Corolla in Cow Poop For Better Insulation

The things we do for love to keep cool. One woman from India will forever go down in history as the person who covered her car in cow poop for a better insulation against the summer heat.
The story comes from Rupesh Gaurange, who posted a couple of photos of a Toyota Corolla apparently covered in a thick coating of mud. He says the pics have been forwarded to him and that the car belongs to a “friend” who decided to try cow dung as alternative insulation for her vehicle.

“Best use of cow dung I have ever seen,” he writes on Facebook. “It’s in Amdavad. To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect car from getting hot/ Mrs. Sejal shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool.”

His own followers point out that the car isn’t licensed in Ahmedabad but in Mumbai. That means that, if the car is registered, there’s a good chance that the story is legit and someone out there really did spend hours covering their car in cow dung.

All jokes aside, cow dung is still used as (cheap) insulation in India and other countries. Once it dries out, it doesn’t smell anymore, so if you’re thinking this car leaves a trail of unpleasantness wherever it passes, you’re wrong.

On the other hand, it might not be the brightest idea, either. Dried cow dung can make a fire spread faster, so the woman actually doubled the risks of a fire, putting herself and other motorists at risk. She gets points for not covering any of the windows or the lights, but what she did is still dangerous.

As for fighting those insanely high temperatures on her daily outings, she’s better off with the AC that with all that poop smeared all over her car.

