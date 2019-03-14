Aggressive, Horny Bull Mounts Car, Attacks Owner

One woman from Sparta Township, New Jersey was attacked by her own bull as she was trying to get it back in the enclosure it had escaped from. The animal also tried to mount her car and charged at the responding police officers.

At the end of last week, calls came pouring in to the Sparta Police, saying a cow was approaching cars on the road. One of the calls came from the owner of the animal, who reported that the cow was a bull and that the animal had been acting aggressively for some time. It had escaped from its enclosure.



When the cops arrived at the scene, the owner was already there, having driven herself to the farm. She had tried to get the animal back in the enclosure and it followed the vehicle for a while, before trying to mount it.



“The bull initially started following his owner's car up a gravel road toward the farm, but soon began bumping against the car and trying to mount it, according to police,” the media outlet says. “When the owner arrived at the farm, she got out of her car and tried to get the bull to go through a gate and back into its enclosure, at which point the bull started attacking her and throwing her around.”



The cops distracted the bull while one of them helped the owner into the patrol car. When the animal charged at the police car, they put it down. Meanwhile, “[the owner] was screaming that the bull was going to kill her and needed to be shot,” the police report notes.



