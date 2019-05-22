MINI Temporarily Stops Importing Manual-equipped Vehicles To the United States

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Unwrapped With New Engines

Over the past year and a half, American carmaker Chevrolet made the Silverado nameplate the center of its focus, as it introduced a total of three heavily revised variants. This week, the Silverado 1500 for the 2020 model year was unwrapped. 13 photos



For the Trail Boss and RST variants of the 1500, a new 6.2-liter V8 can be specified, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It offers 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque as standard, but a Performance Upgrade Package will bring the power up to 435 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque.



The Trail Boss with this engine can be further tweaked in Custom and LT guises, which add on specialized hardware such as the Z71 Off-Road Package with a locking rear differential, 18-inch wheels and Rancho mono-tube off-road shocks.



The Custom Trail Boss will start from $43,865, “making it the most affordable light-duty truck with more than 400 horsepower on the market.”



Also new to the Silverado range is the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine that is deployed on the LT, RST, LTZ and High Country models. The unit delivers 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque when paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.



Another change for the 2020 model year is the introduction of the Silverado Custom with a 2.7-liter turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.



Regardless of engine or trim choice, the new Silverado 1500 will get the same towing technologies already deployed in the



That includes the trailer view, a system that uses two cameras – one on the tailgate and the other on the rear of the trailer – to relay images from the rear as if seeing through the trailer.



