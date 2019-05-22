autoevolution

MINI Temporarily Stops Importing Manual-equipped Vehicles To the United States

22 May 2019, 11:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
We’re living in a day and age where automakers need to calibrate a transmission with the engine and the rest of the vehicle before rolling out the car to the dealership. From a software standpoint, that’s the biggest challenge imaginable. MINI is a prime example of this scenario, announcing that manual-equipped vehicles won’t be available for a period of time in the United States.
30 photos
306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed306 HP 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman, Countryman Revealed
Head of communications Andrew Cutler made it clear to Motoringfile that “we at MINI USA would like to have a definitive timeline, but it would be too early to say.” On the upside, the three-pedal setup “will continue to be an option for the foreseeable future on most models.”

In the meantime, customers are treated to an eight-speed automatic in the JCW Clubman and the long-awaited DCT in the Cooper and Cooper S. Even though it shifts quicker than an automatic and promises better fuel economy, the dual-clutch transmission is heavier. In terms of reliability, the torque-converter automatic comes on top thanks to the know-how of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Because the United States prefers two pedals even in sports cars such as the Toyota 86, MINI plans to eliminate the manual option in a handful of models. On the upside, the BMW mothership remains loyal to the manual in the next generation of the M3 and M4. If you were wondering, the compact executive sedan and coupe will also be offered with M xDrive.

At the present moment, the most affordable MINI in the U.S. of A. is the Oxford Edition three-door hatchback. Priced at $19,750 excluding the $850 destination charge, the Oxford Edition is also available in five-door hatchback flavor. At the other end of the spectrum, the JCW Countryman All4 is $46,400 in this part of the world.

Given the poor reliability record, lack of ingenuity, and substandard after-sales services, does it come as a surprise MINI isn’t doing all that well in terms of sales? MINI was down 2.8 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, selling 361,531 vehicles worldwide. In the United States, sales dropped from 47,102 in 2017 to 43,684 vehicles in 2018.
Mini US industry
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
MINI models:
MINI ClubmanMINI Clubman CompactMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI HatchMINI Hatch CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverAll MINI models  
 
 