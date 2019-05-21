5 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Now Available As CarbonPro Edition

New Chevrolet/Holden Trailblazer Spied In LHD

Introduced in 2012 as the Colorado 7, the Holden Trailblazer is also known as the Chevrolet Trailblazer outside of Australia. The mid-size SUV with body-on-frame underpinnings is manufactured in Thailand at the assembly plant where the Colorado pickup truck is made. 26 photos



Turning our attention back to the Trailblazer, it appears that General Motors is testing a prototype of either the next generation or the second mid-cycle refresh. Considering the Trailblazer is also related to the Isuzu MU-X from 2013, we’re expecting a successor rather than a facelift.



General Motors has an all-new Blazer in the United States and an



The LTZ and Z71 feature the same engine and transmission, and pricing tops in the ballpark of 55,000 dollars. Codenamed A 428, the 2.8-liter four-cylinder powerplant is a VM Motori design that used to be found in the Chrysler Voyager and Grand Voyager, Jeep Cherokee, Liberty, and Wrangler, Dodge Nitro, BMC Megastar, and Maxus T60 from SAIC Motor in China.



Thanks to shift-on-the-fly 4WD and the torquey engine, the Trailblazer also happens to be capable off the beaten path. The tires on the prototype bring the point home, but on the other hand, the interior appears to be plusher than before.



General Motors markets the 2.8 under the Duramax brand despite the fact this engine doesn't come out of Moraine, Ohio from DMAX.