2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD Shows Bad Boy Style in New Gallery

6 May 2019
A couple of months after the new generation Silverado HD was unveiled, American carmaker Chevrolet has already begun rolling the truck off the assembly lines at the Flint assembly plant in Michigan. And in preparation for the market launch later this year, the bad boy of the truck world shines in new photo gallery.
Bigger, powered by new engines and featuring heavily overhauled chassis and suspension, the new generation of the Silverado HD comes with an incredible increase of 52 percent in maximum towing power, bringing the levels to a whooping 35,500 pounds.

Under the hood of the monster lies a choice of two powertrains, both powerful enough to allow for the Silverado to stay at the top of the pack in its segment,

The first is the 6.6-liter gasoline V8 that is offered as standard and develops 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque when mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Compared to its predecessor, the engine has 11 percent more horsepower and 22 percent more torque.

Optionally, customers can go for the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8, cranking out 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque and coupled to an all-new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission. This is the version that offers the 35,500 pounds towing capability on the Regular Cab, two-wheel drive, DRW, diesel models.

“We set out to make the best HD trucks on the market, bar none,” said in a statement Jaclyn McQuaid, chief engineer for the Silverado HD.

“We increased towing capabilities across the line, not just for dually buyers. We added class-leading towing technologies, such as 15 available camera views1, to make trailering more convenient, whether pulling a large cargo trailer or fifth-wheel camper. And we made a host of changes to make tasks easier.”

Other than the updates on the powertrain, the new HD brings the Silverado to new levels of technology, being equipped with 15 unique camera views, a host of driver assist systems, and the latest connectivity tools.

The new Silverado HD goes on sales later this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.
