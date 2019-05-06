autoevolution

Diana Ross Says TSA Agent’s Pat Down Left Her Feeling Violated, Shaken

6 May 2019, 10:04 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Artists
No one dares touch Ms. Ross, except the TSA people. The legendary singer took to social media to complain about what she considered absolutely vile and unjustified behavior on the part of the TSA agents.
10 photos
AI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardXAI-powered, autonomous carry-on Ovis by ForwardX
It all went down in New Orleans, after Diana Ross performed at the Jazz and Heritage Festival. Everything went well with the performance, but not so much when time came for her to fly back home. Once she was at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, about to board her Delta flight, Ms. Ross ran into trouble with the Transportation Security Administration.

In a series of tweets posted to her official page, the singer claims to have been treated very badly by one of the TSA (female) agents, who patted her down in an excessive manner. She definitely didn’t like it so she’s going public with it.

“Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !!,” Ross writes. “Makes me want to cry !!! Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now.”

In a later tweet, the singer says she was over the initial shock but still reeling from it. Clearly, whatever happened between her and that agent was either very troubling or (most likely) a first for the star.

TSA seems to believe it was the latter: the agent was only doing her job but Ms. Ross took it personally probably because she was expecting the star treatment. At least, that’s what you get if you read between the lines of their official statement to the Huffington Post, stating that there was nothing out of the ordinary with the pat down – at least not at first sight.

“Initial review of [closed circuit TV] indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross’s screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA leadership will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Ms. Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns,” the statement says. TSA “is committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and courtesy,” it adds.





Diana Ross airport TSA security New Orleans Delta
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 