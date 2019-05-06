Diana Ross Says TSA Agent’s Pat Down Left Her Feeling Violated, Shaken

OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit

Let me be clear , Not the peiple or Delta BUT TSA , was over the top !! Makes me want to cry !!!

Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now