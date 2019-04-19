autoevolution

Dude Tries Sneak Gun Past TSA by Wrapping it in Foil, Fails

Have gun, will travel. Have illegal gun hidden inside your checked luggage, will travel no more and will be stopped by the TSA.
One man from Queens tried to fly out of the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, with an illegally concealed weapon in his luggage. His poor attempt at hiding the gun has even the TSA scratching their heads and making fun of him on social media because, for whatever reason, he thought he could get it past scanners if he wrapped it in aluminum foil.

Then, for good measure, he placed the gun inside the hallow case of a DVD player. Obviously, whatever he thought would happen didn’t happen, and the gun triggered off the alarms. The scanners then showed the gun, hidden as it was inside the case and wrapped in foil, the New York Post reports.

“I don’t know why he thought that would be a good idea,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein says for the publication.

“Want to travel with a gun?” Farbstein also writes on Twitter. “I can assure you that wrapping it in aluminum foil and then concealing it inside a DVD player isn't the way to go about it. Queens man was arrested after @TSA officers at @JFKairport detected the artfully concealed weapon in his DVD player. C'mon man!”

The man, whose identity wasn’t made public at the time of writing, was headed to Mexico. For his “artful” attempt at getting the gun out of the country, he was charged with weapons violations. Authorities tell the Post that, for what it’s worth, the gun wasn’t loaded.

As a side note, aluminum foil doesn’t block scanners from seeing what’s underneath. What it does do, however, is block signals from a car key fob, for instance, so if you’re thinking of using it to hide anything, use it to keep your car safe in your driveway. Wrap your key fob in foil and thieves won’t be able to hack the signal and be off with your vehicle.

