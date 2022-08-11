REE Automotive Unveils the Class 3 P7-B Electric Box Truck for the Delivery Vehicle Market

More on this:

1 REE Automotive Shares First Footage of Proxima Drive-by-Wire, Electric Step Van in Action

2 Scania Introduces Its New Generation of Electric Trucks for Long-Haul Operations

3 Volta Zero Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Gets Ready to Enter the North American Market

4 REE Unveils New Electric Platform for Delivery Vehicles, Boasts a Range of 370 Miles

5 This Company is ‘REEinventing' the Wheel With Its Revolutionary EV Powertrain