Land Rover Recalls Range Rover Velar Over Missing Audio Safety Features

In June 2022, as part of a response to the microchip supply issues that have wreaked havoc across the industry, a decision was made to ship vehicles produced at the Solihull assembly plant without the audio amplifier module installed. Land Rover originally planned to control and rework the affected utility vehicles in U.S. ports of entry, but alas, these reworks were not performed. Quality control? What's that, right?
Come July 21st, pre-delivery inspections performed by dealers revealed that no AAMs were installed. Following the receipt of these reports, Land Rover hastily identified which vehicles didn’t receive the port-of-entry rework. Updated information was provided on July 22nd, but Land Rover also had to forward this concern to the Product Safety and Compliance Committee.
On July 27th, the PSCC discussed the issue. Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Land Rover escalated this concern to the Recall Determination Committee, which concluded that a recall is necessary. A grand total of 52 vehicles are called back. The vehicles in question consist of Range Rover Velar luxury SUVs manufactured at the Solihull assembly plant from June 8th to June 23rd for model year 2022.
The British automaker used 17 field reports to determine the nature of the issue, and there have been no reported accidents as a result of this blunder. Owners will be instructed on September 30th by first-class mail to take their Velars to a dealership for the technician to fit the missing audio module.
It should be noted that vehicles without AAMs won’t provide audio output, including audible warnings such as the seatbelt reminder, directional indicator tick-tock sounds, and advanced driver assist audible warnings.
Land Rover hasn’t reported any countermeasure for this condition, nor did the British automaker report any sort of punishments for the peeps who released Velar SUVs from U.S. ports without fitting the required AAMs.
