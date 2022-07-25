REE Automotive Shares First Footage of Proxima Drive-by-Wire, Electric Step Van in Action

Israel-based company REE Automotive just kicked off the first live demonstrations of the Proxima electric van developed in partnership with EAVX and Morgan Olson and there’s footage available.
Back in January, REE Automotive unveiled its P7 platform during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The fully flat, electric, and modular platform has a payload capacity of up to 4,000 kg (8,800 lb) and is suitable for a plethora of applications, allowing for a variety of configurations.
A few months later, REE Automotive and its aforementioned partners, which are both subsidiaries of JB Poindexter & Co, announced the Proxima electric walk-in step van, powered by the P7 chassis and REE’s x-by-wire technology. And now, we have the first live demonstrations and customer evaluations of the Proxima, meant to highlight the benefits of the versatile vehicle.
As announced by REE Automotive, prospective customers will get to test and experience the van over the following weeks, with the goal of this program being to ease the transition to electric for fleets. It will also help fleet owners meet the increasing delivery demands.
REE boasts of Proxima bringing multiple benefits to the table such as improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics and maneuverability, increased driver visibility, and overall safety. The van promises around 60 percent reduction in drag thanks to the combination of the Proxima Class 5 body with REE’s P7 platform, drive-, steer-, and brake-by-wire functionality that eliminates mechanical connections and reduces underfloor turbulence.
Furthermore, the van boasts a simplified and integrated digital infrastructure in which all the connected systems exchange information to assist the driver.
The P7 electric chassis measures around 25 ft (7.6 m) in length and approximately 8 ft (2.4 m) in width. It has a peak motor power of up to 100 kW x 4. According to REE Automotive, a 120 kWh battery helps vehicles based on the P7 achieve ranges of up to 600 km (370+ miles) on a charge. They can also hit a top speed of 80 mph (130 kph).
Fleet owners who want to find out more about Proxima or book a demonstration can access this website. You can watch Proxima in action in the video below.
