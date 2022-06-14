Scania Introduces Its New Generation of Electric Trucks for Long-Haul Operations

Scania recently added new trucks to its portfolio of existing hybrids and BEVs (battery electric vehicles) for urban distribution. Its new generation of trucks is electric and designed for regional long-haul.
Staying on the path towards electrification, Scania launches the new trucks as complete BEV-based solutions, with the trucks being available with R or S sleeper cabs. The new electric trucks are modular, cost-effective, and sustainable, and their ranges depend on the configuration chosen by the customer, as well as on the terrain and weight.
They can be ordered as 4x2 tractors or as 6x2*4 rigids and they come with 624 kWh of batteries installed. The Swedish manufacturer says that a 4x2 tractor with six batteries can offer a range of approximately 350 km (217 miles) on a charge, at an average speed of 80 kph (50 mph). The new trucks have a maximum gross train weight of 64 tons and are perfect for temperature-controlled transport, bulk cargo, or hook lift operation, to offer just a few examples.
As for the charging capability, the battery packs can be charged at 375 kW, requiring 90 minutes to get to 100 percent. An hour of charging will add around 270 to 300 km (167 to 186 miles) of range. Both the 45 R and S series from Scania come with a 410-kW powertrain.
According to Scania’s CEO, Christian Levin, in order to fully transition to a fossil-free transport system based on electrified solutions, all that is required is a complete charging infrastructure, which is why the company is making visible progress in that area, too. Scania has teamed up with global partners to offer complete charging solutions that secure a seamless and future-proofed experience for BEV customers.
Scania’s new electric trucks for regional long-haul can be ordered by contacting the company, with the production being scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.
