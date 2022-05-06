Volta Zero Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Gets Ready to Enter the North American Market

Swedish startup Volta Trucks has confirmed its plans to enter the North American market and recently revealed its strategic map and the name of the first city where we’re going to see the Volta Zero heavy-duty electric truck operate.
The first Volta Trucks vehicle to hit the American streets will be the Volta Zero Class 7 truck, which, according to the company, is “equivalent to the existing European 16-ton truck, with a dry or refrigerated cargo box.” A fleet of 100 such trucks should be introduced in mid-2023 to be evaluated by US customers in a pilot program, with the production being scheduled for 2024.
After the introduction of the 33,000 lb Class 7 Volta Zero, the company plans to roll out a Class 5 vehicle of 19,500 lb, and a Class 6 truck of 26,000 lb. Both these models, which are meant to complete the Volta Zero product family, are the equivalent of the European 7.5 and 12-ton vehicles and were unveiled last month. They will begin customer trials in 2024, with series production being scheduled for early 2025.
Appearance-wise, the Class 5 and Class 6 electric trucks look pretty identical, with the main difference being the fact that the 12-ton model has an extra set of rear wheels and a longer chassis and body. Volta Trucks keeps the glasshouse-style cab that offers enhanced, 220-degree visibility, and both trucks come with rear-view cameras, a 360-degree birds-eye view camera, and blind-spot warning systems that can detect objects on the sides.
Just like in Europe, Volta Trucks plans to develop its own hubs for vehicle service and maintenance, which will be conveniently located close to its customers’ own logistics centers to maximize uptime.
Volta Trucks’ zero-emission truck promises ranges between 95 to 125 miles (150 to 200 km) on a charge and to cut approximately 1.2 million tons of CO2 by 2025. It has a sustainable construction that uses biodegradable exterior panels and Lithium Iron Phosphates batteries that eliminate the use of precious metals.
After the introduction of the 33,000 lb Class 7 Volta Zero, the company plans to roll out a Class 5 vehicle of 19,500 lb, and a Class 6 truck of 26,000 lb. Both these models, which are meant to complete the Volta Zero product family, are the equivalent of the European 7.5 and 12-ton vehicles and were unveiled last month. They will begin customer trials in 2024, with series production being scheduled for early 2025.
Appearance-wise, the Class 5 and Class 6 electric trucks look pretty identical, with the main difference being the fact that the 12-ton model has an extra set of rear wheels and a longer chassis and body. Volta Trucks keeps the glasshouse-style cab that offers enhanced, 220-degree visibility, and both trucks come with rear-view cameras, a 360-degree birds-eye view camera, and blind-spot warning systems that can detect objects on the sides.
Just like in Europe, Volta Trucks plans to develop its own hubs for vehicle service and maintenance, which will be conveniently located close to its customers’ own logistics centers to maximize uptime.
Volta Trucks’ zero-emission truck promises ranges between 95 to 125 miles (150 to 200 km) on a charge and to cut approximately 1.2 million tons of CO2 by 2025. It has a sustainable construction that uses biodegradable exterior panels and Lithium Iron Phosphates batteries that eliminate the use of precious metals.