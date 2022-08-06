Cozy, DIY Skoolie Has a Chef-Worthy Kitchen With a Secret Storage Space for Spices

For some people, transitioning towards tiny living is the perfect solution to escape the monotonous routine and adopt o freer lifestyle. For others, the decision to downsize has financial reasons behind it. And there’s another category of tiny living adepts who not only cut costs by moving into a smaller house but also learn to make money off this lifestyle by building houses on wheels for others. The “sasquatters,” as you can find them on Instagram, fit into the third category and are now living their dream in a cozy, DIY skoolie while helping others achieve their dreams, too.
Holly and Dustin started their tiny living journey out of the desire to stop paying rent. They are also adventurous nomads who like to hit the road and just drive or ride their Honda dirt bikes, which they carry everywhere with them on a ramp in the back of the bus.
They built their tiny house on wheels themselves and posted the result on the internet, which got them great feedback. That encouraged them to start their own business and they are now traveling the country and converting 40 ft buses for people.
Their own skoolie is a cozy living space with a natural look to it offered by the abundance of wood elements. Despite its limited dimensions (27 ft/8.2 m), the bus is very cleverly organized to maximize space. The couple shares the house on wheels with their cats, who have their own bed in the cockpit area.
The most striking part of the bus is the three-point kitchen, which was designed to meet even the most demanding requirements of a professional chef. Holly loves to cook, so the kitchen is more than well-equipped. One of its most surprising features is the hidden wall storage. There are two secret slide-out shelves hidden in the wall: one at the top where all the spices are stored (more than you could ever imagine) and one on the bottom, for oils and other ingredients.
There are also a lot of mini appliances, such as a chopper, waffle maker, crock pot, pasta maker, and more. The kitchen also comes with a full-size, 24”, four-burner stove, a full-size fridge with freezer, and a deep cast iron sink.
The living room of the skoolie is just behind the cockpit and comes with two couches with storage underneath. As for the bedroom in the back, it comes with a full-size bed with a somewhat creepy skull lamp above it, windows on both sides, and a pop-up desk.
The bathroom area in the skoolie is quite small and only comes with a composting toilet, as they opted for an outside-only shower. But it was a compromise they were willing to make to save the space dedicated to the shower for a closet to keep their clothes in.
Holly and Dustin’s skoolie has 1,020W of solar on the roof, a mini split air conditioner, a 12,000 BTU Dickinson Marine propane heater, and an air purifier.
If you want to take a virtual tour of this DIY house on wheels, you can do so in the video below.
