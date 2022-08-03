Baleia Tiny House Is an Off-Grid Wood Cabin on Wheels, Cozy and With Two Sleeping Lofts

Carpentry is a beautiful craft that allows you to manipulate wood in the most artistic ways. But it can also have more useful applications such as helping you put a roof over your head. That’s exactly how Gonçalo Madeira Marrote chose to capitalize on his talent, by building beautiful and practical tiny houses.
The mastermind behind these beautiful wood creations is from Portugal and he has a master’s degree in urban architecture. His educational background in architecture is not the only one to have led him onto this path, with Gonçalo Marrote also being an experienced carpenter and a passionate traveler. Moreover, the guy also studied sculpture in Lisbon. So it’s not exactly a coincidence that he found himself attracted by the tiny home industry.
Gonçalo Marrote is the founder of Madeiguincho, which specializes in creating all kinds of wood-based items, from tiny houses to tree houses, sculptures, and furniture. Regardless of his builds, the Portuguese follows the same principles, aiming to promote “greater awareness of wood as raw material and as a construction material.”
The tiny house on wheels in the images is called Baleia and it is one of the artist’s latest builds. It is towable, based on a double axle trailer, and it serves as a full-time residence for a woman and her two children, who live in the small dwelling in the capital of Portugal.
Baleia measures 23 ft x 8.2 ft (7 m x 2.5 m) and the materials used give it a cozy wood cabin vibe. The tiny home is full of wood elements in and out and has off-grid capabilities, being equipped with solar panels on the roof.
The house comes with two sleeping lofts, both located upstairs and accessible via ladders. Plenty of natural light floods Baleia, which is full of windows and also has glass doors (two of them, the house has two entrances, one in the front and one on the side).
Despite its small dimensions, Baleia is spacious enough to offer a large kitchen that can fit a washer/drier, a four-burner stove with oven, a deep sink, and also offer enough prep space. The bathroom is also located on the ground floor and comes with a stand-up shower, composting toilet, and vanity.
There’s also a living room with a desk/dining table and a seating area. The sleeping lofts are spacious enough to fit spacious beds but come with a low ceiling and don’t have that much storage space.
Madeiguincho doesn’t mention how much the Baleia costs, but the manufacturer specifies on his Facebook page a base price of €30,000 +VAT (approximately $30,550 + taxes) for its tiny houses.
Gonçalo Marrote is the founder of Madeiguincho, which specializes in creating all kinds of wood-based items, from tiny houses to tree houses, sculptures, and furniture. Regardless of his builds, the Portuguese follows the same principles, aiming to promote “greater awareness of wood as raw material and as a construction material.”
The tiny house on wheels in the images is called Baleia and it is one of the artist’s latest builds. It is towable, based on a double axle trailer, and it serves as a full-time residence for a woman and her two children, who live in the small dwelling in the capital of Portugal.
Baleia measures 23 ft x 8.2 ft (7 m x 2.5 m) and the materials used give it a cozy wood cabin vibe. The tiny home is full of wood elements in and out and has off-grid capabilities, being equipped with solar panels on the roof.
The house comes with two sleeping lofts, both located upstairs and accessible via ladders. Plenty of natural light floods Baleia, which is full of windows and also has glass doors (two of them, the house has two entrances, one in the front and one on the side).
Despite its small dimensions, Baleia is spacious enough to offer a large kitchen that can fit a washer/drier, a four-burner stove with oven, a deep sink, and also offer enough prep space. The bathroom is also located on the ground floor and comes with a stand-up shower, composting toilet, and vanity.
There’s also a living room with a desk/dining table and a seating area. The sleeping lofts are spacious enough to fit spacious beds but come with a low ceiling and don’t have that much storage space.
Madeiguincho doesn’t mention how much the Baleia costs, but the manufacturer specifies on his Facebook page a base price of €30,000 +VAT (approximately $30,550 + taxes) for its tiny houses.