Naturo Tiny House Is for the Solo Nomad, Has a Large Bedroom and a Cozy Outside Deck

The beauty of a mobile house is that it can be moved to the location of your choice. Most tiny living adepts are nature lovers in search of breathtaking views they can wake up to every morning. The Naturo tiny home is designed with that in mind, flaunting an adorable deck with plenty of space for a seating area and a hanging chair, so you can relax and take in the scenery at the same time.
Naturo is the creation of Uber Tiny Homes, an Australian construction company that loves to design and build tiny homes. All its house models come with detailed plans that you can buy so you can replicate the dwellings no matter where you live in the world. And if you happen to live in Australia, you can also commission Uber Tiny Homes to build you your very own dream house, choosing from either one of its designs or going with a custom one, tailored to your specific taste.
But since this Byron Bay-based builder only serves the Australian market, the rest of us can have access to Uber Tiny Homes’ creations in the form of a detailed plan, which we can buy online on the company’s website. All the plans are priced at around $200 and include exact measurements, a list of all the materials used, recommendations for the electrical layout and switches, high-quality renders of the house design, and more.
Now back to our Naturo model, it serves as a registered RV and it was created specifically for a customer in Europe, which means it has a height restriction of approximately 13 ft (4 m). As for the other dimensions of the house, Naturo measures 21.3 ft (6.5 m) in length and 8.2 ft (2.5 m) in width. The aforementioned outside deck is optional.
Naturo may be small, but it has everything you need if you plan to live in it solo, although Uber Tiny Homes also says it can be used for short stays, as an Airbnb cabin. On the ground floor, you’ve got a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom with a toilet, a sink, and a full-size shower, and a living room area in the corner, with a sizeable L-shaped sofa. The lounge room can also serve as a dining area, as it comes with a fold-down desk/dining table.
Stairs take you to the cozy and spacious bedroom, which is intimate and comes with windows on both sides.
Naturo is flooded with natural light thanks to its many windows both on the ground floor and upstairs. You’ve got three windows in the living room, another one in the kitchen area, one in the bathroom, and two in the bedroom.
If the Naturo tiny home strikes a chord with you, you might also be interested to know that Uber Tiny Homes also offers online courses on how to build a tiny house yourself, which can save you up to 50 percent of the cost. You can find more details on its website.
