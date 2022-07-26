La Familia Tiny House Is Not So Tiny, Has Three Bedrooms and an Extra Multi-Purpose Room

Some tend to think that tiny living is made for the carefree, adventurous couples, or for solo travelers, but the La Familia tiny house is here to prove them wrong. As even its name suggests, this multiple-bedroom dwelling offers enough space to accommodate large families with kids and pets, too.
La Familia is a tiny house design created by an Australian construction company called Uber Tiny Homes, which I have become very fond of lately. They are in the business of building tiny homes and also of selling detailed plans of them online.
Uber Tiny Homes only serves the Australian market when it comes to building houses, but the rest of the globe can also replicate any of their designs, by purchasing the detailed plans I mentioned above, which include everything from complete downstairs and upstairs floor plans, exact measurements, recommended electrical layout and switches, a list with materials and finishes used, and 15 high-quality renders with the finished result.
So far, the Australian designer/builder has 12 models to offer, but there’s also the option to ask for a custom house tailored specifically to your needs.
La Familia is a very spacious tiny home that measures 9.6 m (31.6 ft) in length, 2.5 m (8.2 ft) in width, and 4.3 m (14.1 ft) in height. Uber tiny Homes designed the house to road vehicle dimensions, in case you want to register it as such.
What makes the La Familia tiny house suitable for your entire family is its clever layout with multiple sleeping quarters. La Familia features three bedrooms and a multi-purpose room that can be used as an office, game room, studio, or what have you.
There’s even room for a family pet in there, with the master bedroom of the house having an optional nook for a furry friend.
Just like most of the designs from Tiny Uber Homes, La Familia also has the kitchen, bathroom, and lounge downstairs. One of the three bedrooms is also located at ground floor and can also be accessed internally from the bathroom or externally, because it comes with its own external door, too.
The price of La Familia is not mentioned, but Uber Tiny Homes asks $108,000 for its Patara design so this one can’t be less expensive. As for the detailed plans of the tiny home, they all go for $200, although on the official website, the pricing is $100, but that's outdated.
Another useful piece of info for the bolder tiny home adepts is the fact that Uber Tiny Homes also offers online courses on how to build your tiny house yourself and save up to 50 percent of the cost. You might want to check the company’s website for more details on that.
