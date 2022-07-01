Casa Del Amor Tiny House Flaunts Two Spacious Lofts, a Large Wardrobe, and a Cozy Lounge

With an inviting, cozy design created by Uber Tiny Homes Australia, Casa del Amor is a double-loft tiny house that can be built anywhere in the world and the plans for it are affordable and available on the Internet.
Uber Tiny Homes’ tiny houses are really growing on me with each of the 12 available designs having a certain “je ne sais quoi” that makes you want to ditch your mortgage and move into one of these adorable dwellings. I’ve already covered one of them a few days ago, namely the Yin Yang RV model, which is 27.5 ft (8.4 m) long and harmoniously blends practicality with aesthetics.
Now another design caught my eye and this one is called “Casa del Amor”, although I’m not sure exactly why. This tiny house measures 33.9 ft (10.3 m) in length, is 9.10 ft (3 m) wide, and 12.1 ft (3.7 m) high.
Casa del Amor has two lofts. Access to the large master loft room is made via a set of stairs that you reach by crossing a long hallway. The loft has three windows. From that hallway, you also get access to a study room (which also serves as a laundry room), and the bathroom. The bathroom comes with a bathtub, vanity, and a toilet area that has its own door.
The second loft is impressively spacious, too, offering enough room for a queen-size bed. You get to it by climbing a ladder located in the lounge area near the kitchen. This loft has three windows as well, a larger one and two smaller ones, for cross ventilation.
Casa del Amor has a U-shaped kitchen that’s fully equipped and comes with a large bench with overhang to be used for dining.
A cozy, L-shaped lounge in the corner, next to the kitchen, is the “heart of the home”, according to Uber Tiny Homes.
Now a little background on Uber Tiny Homes: it is an Australian construction company based in Byron Bay. Detailed plans of all the models, including Casa del Amor, are available for purchase online and you can buy them for just USD100 each. There’s also the possibility to order a custom design if none of the ones available are to your liking. In addition, Uber Tiny Homes also builds tiny houses, but unfortunately, it only does so for the Australian market.
The company also offers online courses on how to build your tiny house yourself, which can bring you substantial savings of up to 50 percent.
