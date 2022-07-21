Airbee Tiny Home Is Designed To Save You Money and Earn You Extra Income at the Same Time

One of the reasons why people choose to move into a tiny home is to cut back on expenses. A tinier house usually means a fatter wallet, which is great news in this day and age. Uber Tiny Homes’ Airbee helps you do just that and can also earn you some extra income at the same time.
If you’re an Autoevolution reader, the name Uber Tiny Homes probably sounds familiar to you, as I’ve covered multiple designs from this manufacturer. This construction company is headquartered in Australia (Byron Bay, to be more specific) and builds some of the most practical and appealing tiny houses on the market, focusing on striking the perfect balance between practicality and aesthetics.
There are 12 tiny house models presented on the company’s website, and if you live in Australia, you can commission Uber Tiny Homes to build you any of them or a custom one tailored specifically to your needs. Unfortunately, though, the builder only serves the Australian market.
But the rest of the world can also enjoy its designs because each and every one of them comes with detailed plans that are available to purchase so that you can replicate its tiny homes anywhere in the world. You can either have a professional build the house according to the plans, or you can dare to do it yourself, as Uber Tiny Homes also offers online courses on how to build a tiny house and save up between 30 to 50 percent of the cost.
The tiny house design you see in the images is called Airbee and is a bit smaller than Uber Tiny Homes’ other models. The company says it is suitable for short stays or for Airbnb rentals, which can earn you some extra money.
Airbee measures 19.7 ft (6 m) in length and 8.2 ft (2.5 m) in width, meaning it can be built to RV standards. Unlike Uber Tiny Homes’ other models, this one has just one level and no stairs, which makes it even cozier. You’ve got the bedroom area on one side and the bathroom with a shower, toilet, and a skylight, on the other side.
There’s also a kitchenette with an oven and cooktop, plus enough space to fit a full-size fridge. Airbee also comes with a small couch in front of the bed, where you or your guests can chill, and a breakfast or study bench that offers great views of the surroundings. Also allowing you to soak in the natural environment is the adorable deck in front of the house, which has a roof above and a very inviting outdoor sitting area.
Uber Tiny Homes doesn’t mention how much the Airbee costs, but the detailed plans of the tiny house go for $100, which is how much all of the designs cost. However, the pricing on the website might be outdated because, on Facebook, the builder mentioned a price of $200 for the plans of its El Reverso model.
There are 12 tiny house models presented on the company’s website, and if you live in Australia, you can commission Uber Tiny Homes to build you any of them or a custom one tailored specifically to your needs. Unfortunately, though, the builder only serves the Australian market.
But the rest of the world can also enjoy its designs because each and every one of them comes with detailed plans that are available to purchase so that you can replicate its tiny homes anywhere in the world. You can either have a professional build the house according to the plans, or you can dare to do it yourself, as Uber Tiny Homes also offers online courses on how to build a tiny house and save up between 30 to 50 percent of the cost.
The tiny house design you see in the images is called Airbee and is a bit smaller than Uber Tiny Homes’ other models. The company says it is suitable for short stays or for Airbnb rentals, which can earn you some extra money.
Airbee measures 19.7 ft (6 m) in length and 8.2 ft (2.5 m) in width, meaning it can be built to RV standards. Unlike Uber Tiny Homes’ other models, this one has just one level and no stairs, which makes it even cozier. You’ve got the bedroom area on one side and the bathroom with a shower, toilet, and a skylight, on the other side.
There’s also a kitchenette with an oven and cooktop, plus enough space to fit a full-size fridge. Airbee also comes with a small couch in front of the bed, where you or your guests can chill, and a breakfast or study bench that offers great views of the surroundings. Also allowing you to soak in the natural environment is the adorable deck in front of the house, which has a roof above and a very inviting outdoor sitting area.
Uber Tiny Homes doesn’t mention how much the Airbee costs, but the detailed plans of the tiny house go for $100, which is how much all of the designs cost. However, the pricing on the website might be outdated because, on Facebook, the builder mentioned a price of $200 for the plans of its El Reverso model.