Paddys Spanish Casa Is a Tiny House With a Big Personality and a Super Cozy Vibe

The tiny house movement is stronger than ever, with more and more people choosing to go smaller for various reasons. Some hire a contractor to get the job done, and others choose to take the building process into their own hands. Those in the latter category need all the help they can get to pull it off and that is exactly what Uber Tiny Homes is here to offer.
Uber Tiny Homes is based in Byron Bay, Australia, and describes itself as a construction company that designs and builds various types of mobile, tiny houses. You can either choose to go with one of the designs on its website or pay for a custom design specifically tailored to your preferences.
I just covered one of their popular designs called the Ying Yang RV, a dual-loft tiny home adapted to RV specs, but there are plenty of other designs in Uber Tiny Homes’ portfolio. One, in particular, caught my eye, as it looks simply adorable both in and out. It is called the Paddys Spanish Casa and is a variation of another Uber Tiny Homes design, namely the Patara model.
The Patara is also a double-loft tiny house that measures 9.6 m (31.5 ft) in length, without the window box, and 3 m (9.8 ft) in width. It has a lot of space to move freely from one loft to the other without having to crawl. Its bathroom is also generous in size and able to fit a full-size bathtub.
tiny house is called a “Spanish casa” is that it includes a lot of Spanish elements. For those who are unfamiliar with Spanish houses, they come with some specific characteristics such as prominent arches and tile roofs, elements you can easily recognize in our Paddys design as well.
The A-frame roof has exposed rafters and a lounge underneath, contributing a lot to that cozy vibe of the house. And so does its beautiful deck.
The Paddys Spanish Casa comes with a walkway that leads to its single loft and also gives you access to a wardrobe. There’s a laundry room that is accessible from outside, a generous bathroom with a vanity, toilet, and shower, and a stylish kitchen with generous counter space as well as space for a dishwasher.
All the designs provided by Uber Tiny Homes can be replicated anywhere in the world.
As for the actual building process, you can save between 30 to 50 percent of the cost by building the tiny house yourself, which, according to Uber Tiny Homes, means you get to save an average of more than $50,000 on a single build.
And while it might seem like a scary, overwhelming job, Uber Tiny Homes can help you with that, too. The Australian company offers online courses on how to do just that so you can join the Uber Tiny School and become a skilled tiny house builder in no time. You can find all the available pricing options on the company’s website.
