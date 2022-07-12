Tropical-Themed Jungle House on Wheels Is an Art Studio Full of Color and Character

Tiny living is often associated with the more free-spirited, artistic people, who have trouble fitting into the conventional 9 to 5 lifestyle. Gillian is one of those souls and has found her bliss living full-time in her Jungle house on wheels, a DIY short bus conversion.
Jungle is based on a 2002 Ford E450, 7.3L Super Duty. The mobile, tiny home is an art studio on wheels, with a very original interior design signed by Gillian herself. It now serves as a full-time home for the woman who gave up the big city life to be able to travel freely and enjoy all the adventures life has to offer. Before becoming a tiny living adept, Gillian worked as an art director set designer both in New York and Los Angeles and now she’s earning her income from textile dyeing.
Back to her tiny house on wheels, it transposes you into a whole other universe that is artistic, colorful, and crammed with art items and knick-knacks. The short bus conversion was an exercise in creativity, a DIY project that gave Gillian the opportunity to leave her mark on every piece of furniture and inch of space inside the bus.
Jungle’s kitchen is equipped with a 4.1 cu. ft. Magic Chef fridge/freezer combo, a three-burner propane stove with oven, and a deep sink with a Berkey water filter.
One particular feature of the Jungle is the peel and stick wallpaper that the owner used for pretty much all the cabinets and drawers in the bus, as she likes its versatility and the fact that she can easily change it depending on the mood. Gillian describes the vibe in the bus as a tropical one with jewel tones. There are also two upper cabinets with cane webbing on the front.
The living room area across the kitchen comes with a removable table and a 30” (76 cm) deep couch that can comfortably sleep one person and also offers plenty of storage space underneath.
Jungle’s bedroom comes with a comfy bed and a large dresser that’s 40” (101.6 cm) tall and 24” (61 cm) deep. Clothes are also stored on the upper shelves above the bed.
The front of the bus has a lot of character and Gillian describes it as the crown jewel of the bus in terms of décor. Jungle has a cedar tongue and groove ceiling with a bamboo privacy fence in the front, and there’s also a garland with fake eucalyptus plants because real plants are too high maintenance in this context.
Jungle comes with a back and a side door for bed lounging and access to underbed storage where Gillian keeps most of the artistic items she sells for a living.
You can take a tour of the tropical Jungle in the video below.
