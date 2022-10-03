This Amenity-Rich Skoolie With Off-Grid Capabilities Is Looking for a New Owner

Compared to van conversions, Skoolies offer more wiggle room. So they’re great for couples who want to downsize and still have the flexibility to go whenever and wherever they want. This 2002 Blue Bird is a beautiful amenity-filled tiny home on wheels that not only comes with a lot of space but also allows travelers to live off the grid.
The bus was purchased in 2019 by its current owner, who turned it into an amazing off-grid capable mobile home that has everything a couple needs to travel and live comfortably. The vehicle measures 35 ft (10.6 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide), offering 249 sq ft (23 sq meters) of space.
The first thing you’re going to notice is the entryway. Instead of a traditional bus door, there’s a residential door that features 12 glass panes. At the rear, it has a back deck, and it also includes a roof deck. Elsewhere on the roof, the Skoolie has a 1,540-watt solar panel array that allows travelers to live off the grid whenever they wish.
Once you step inside, you’re welcomed by a cozy interior loaded with amenities. To the left is a small space designed for a fur baby. However, it can be modified and given a new purpose to fit the needs and preferences of its future owners. Across this area is a large closet that can be used to store different items that don’t really have a place in the bus.
Then a few steps ahead is a bench positioned right next to a beautiful full-size woodstove that comes in handy during cold winter nights. The kitchen in this Skoolie is equipped with most of the amenities you’d find in a traditional house. It includes a three-burner gas stove with an oven, a full-size refrigerator, and a large sink. There are also generous butcher block countertops that provide enough space to cook up a storm.
Of course, the kitchen also features numerous cabinets and drawers that offer ample storage. People will even find a live-edge wooden countertop that can serve as a dining table or a small workspace.
Towards the rear is the bathroom. Inside, you’ll see a full-size shower stall, a standard flush toilet, a propane water heater, and some baskets for storage. Across the bathroom are a washer and dryer combo unit and a closet that can be used for storing away clothes.
At the rear is the bedroom, which features a queen-size bed with storage underneath. The bedroom is surrounded by windows that let natural light come inside but also offer incredible views of the outdoors. For privacy reasons, the windows have sewn fabric blackout curtains.
This 2002 Blue Bird converted school bus was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $55,000. You can take a look at the video down below to see everything the off-grid Skoolie has to offer.
