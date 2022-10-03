The Wizard’s Trolley Is a Harry Potter-Themed Motorhome Turned Into Cool Airbnb Rental

Harry Potter, arguably the most famous witch in fantasy fiction, is a hero who has captured the innocent hearts of many. It’s no wonder, then, that the character and the magical world in the fantasy book have served as inspiration for many ventures, like cafes, hotels, and whatnot.
Today we came across a beautiful replica of the iconic Knight Bus from the Harry Potter fantasy series, a custom motorhome that is available as a vacation rental in Kodak, Tennessee. It is a two-story bus converted into a home on wheels that promises to take its guests to the magical land of witches and wizards.
This replica Knight Bus is based on a 1916 Victorian-style trolley that was used in the 1982 World’s Fair and was aptly baptized The Wizard’s Trolley. It offers accommodation for four guests in two bedrooms with queen-sized beds. The motorhome is also equipped with a full kitchen, a living room with TV, a bathroom, as well as a fire pit and a covered, outdoor hot tub.
Just like the triple-decker that offered stranded individuals of the wizarding a means of transportation, the Wizard’s Trolley is painted purple on the outside and features a themed interior design. A chandelier hangs from a chain in the center of the bus rental, and the living area/TV room is on the upper floor, accessed via a ladder.
For the convenience of the guests, the motorhome features a full kitchen equipped with an oven/stove, microwave, full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, as well as a dining table for four and a washer/dryer combo.
This unique Harry Potter-themed Airbnb rental is the first dwelling of the Forgotten Forest, which welcomes guests with the Stone Circle, a labyrinth, and a giant sword, all of which help you immerse into the imaginary world of witches and wizards.
Lovers of the outdoors have plenty of places to visit nearby, too, as the bus vacation rental is located close to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
If you are a fan of the fantasy series and want to bring out your inner child, know that you can book a stay at this Harry Potter-themed Airbnb rental for $228 per night.
