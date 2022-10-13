This Chevy Shuttle Bus Was Turned Into an Off-Grid Beach House on Wheels

Some people prefer bus conversions over van conversions because they offer significantly more living space. You can have all the amenities of home tucked inside a bus and have some extra wiggle room too. This shuttle bus was turned into an off-grid beach house that boasts a fun interior filled with everything you need.
Its current owner bought the bus, a Chevy G4500, last October and completed the conversion in July this year. The vehicle measures 25 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it’s 7.5-ft-wide (2.2-meter-wide), offering enough room for two people. It has a bright blue exterior that mirrors its fun interior.
The owner added a trailer hitch and two 200-watt solar panels on the roof. The bus also carries 65 gallons (295 liters) of fresh water, allowing travelers to stay completely off the grid if they want. The interior, which features blue accents, includes a living room, a kitchen, a cozy bedroom, and a well-equipped bathroom.
Once you step inside, you’re met with an open-concept living space. On the right side of the bus, you’ll find the kitchen, which comes with a large sink, a generous wooden countertop, a camp stove, and a portable refrigerator. This area has numerous cabinets and drawers that can be used for storing away kitchen utensils, pots, pans, and other necessary items.
Across the kitchen is the living room. There’s a bench that can function as a bed for one, so it’s pretty useful when people need an extra sleeping space. Above, you’ll see some more storage. That’s where travelers can store away kayak paddles or other items that don’t really have a place in the bus.
The bathroom is a few steps ahead. Inside, you’ll notice a generous shower, a small sink, and a composting toilet. Outside is a big closet that offers ample storage. At the rear is the bedroom, which has a queen-size bed and some baskets that can be used to put away your clothes or other belongings. Under the bed is a massive garage that works great for bigger items.
This lovely shuttle bus conversion was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $59,000.
