Guy Builds Camper Trailer From Scratch, Tows It With His Moped

It’s amazing what people can create when they have the right tools, the skill, and a little bit of imagination. This guy built a camper trailer from scratch. It’s a one-person trailer, and it was designed to be light enough that he could tow it with his moped.
This isn’t the first DIY camper that Drew, the guy behind the Drew Builds Stuff YouTube channel, has designed. Earlier this year, he made a one-person camper trailer, then he created a teardrop trailer that would go with his e-bike.
This time, Drew wanted to build a new version that he could tow with his moped. He focused on making something light but also pretty sturdy. So he decided to use an aluminum frame, a foam body, and wood elements. Drew started with a sheet of pine plywood, which he used to support the doors and windows. He wanted to include three doors in his build and one small pull-out shelf opening where he’ll put the camping grill.
The next step was to put the foam over the plywood and then a fiberglass fabric for insulation. He repeated the process for the other side of the camper, cut the base to size, added stringers for support, a roof, and screwed everything in place. He then sanded down the structure, painted it, and assembled the doors.
Drew added some finishing touches to the interior and put in the windows. Then he welded the aluminum pieces to create the frame. He wanted the trailer’s wheels to go with the ones on his moped. So he took some brand-new wheels from another bike. After more drilling and welding, he attached the body to the frame.
He also installed a 100-watt flexible solar panel on the roof, which he connected to a portable power station. The dry weight of the camper came in at about 130 lbs (59 kg). In total, it took him 250 hours to build the contraption, but it was totally worth it. You can watch the whole process in detail in the clip attached down below.
