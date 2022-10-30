Flagship XOC Camper Shows What Happens When America Takes Overland Excursions Seriously

Ladies and gents, if you've never heard of Vorsheer, here's to changing all that. Why? Because this American camper manufacturer is showcasing machines that are most worthy of your attention, much like the XOC, mind you. You already know the XOC acronym, but here is a thing or two about Vorsheer.
Compared to timeless camper crews like Winnebago, Airstream, and a few others, Vorsheer is a new kid on the block, having been around since 2018. However, the founders of this company, the McCloud family, includes "three generations of fabrication and manufacturing." Of what exactly, it could be more explicit, but I'm sure it has a lot to do with mobile living and campers like today's subject.
Now, this manufacturer first entered this market with the XOC, so we can consider it their flagship, which means a lot for future customers like yourself. For example, each unit is set up on a specially designed frame that's rolled into shape, which is basically a way of manipulating steel or other alloys into a desired shape with nothing more than the use of pressure. By the looks of it, some parts of the XOC frame are reinforced to raise the amount of abuse it can take. Toss a shell on top of it all, and we're ready to take a trip.
what's in store for you is to invite you on a journey of imagination, one that involves you owning an XOC. With this 2,600-pound (1,180-kilogram) trailer hitched to your truck and 23 inches (58 centimeters) of ground clearance, there aren't many destinations you can't reach. Ensuring a smooth and stable ride along the way will be a Timbren axle-less suspension.
So there you are, driving along, and suddenly, a rough patch of rocks and some decently sized obstacles; drive right through. You're then confronted with a riverbed, again, blast through it like it never happened. An hour or so later, that final ridge you see on the map is coming up. On the other side, your promised camping grounds.
Up to this point, you've witnessed just what the XOC can achieve on the road. It's now time to bust open the rest of its magic, all amounting to one heck of a camper habitat. Once your unit is nice and stabilized, unhitch your truck or SUV, and get to work unfurling your awning and roof-top tent, setting up the outdoor chill pad, and even taking a nap once all of that's ready.
Nothing too complicated, just some lateral hatches for entry, a mattress for two, maybe three folks, and plenty of cabinetry for storing clothing and other knick-knacks. Plenty of comfort options exist too, so take the time to see what Vorsheer offers.
Finally, in classic teardrop camper style, the rear of this unit is reserved for nothing more than the galley. To access the space, swing out the spare mount, lift the rear hatch and start sliding out all the drawers the XOC has in place. In doing so, a fridge/freezer can be accessed, a cooktop, a sink with running water, and again, plenty of storage for your foodstuffs and spices. It looks like a sound system is also part of this space.
Sure, standard, there's no solar power, so you'll have to throw down some extra cash to develop a fully off-grid capable unit. Once you do, there will be just a few places you won't be able to access. But how much is all of this going to run us? Well, it depends on who your dealer is, the model year, and the features installed. As I researched the XOC, I found units priced as low as $31K (€31K at current exchange rates) with roof-top tents and plenty of goodies to nearly indestructible versions priced as high as $53K (€53K) or more. Something to consider if you're searching for a camper for next season.
