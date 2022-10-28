Adventurous Woman Has the Best Time Living in the Desert Onboard a 1999 Bigfoot Camper

Some downsize to a house on wheels because they have to, for financial reasons. Others do it by choice. This woman falls in the latter category. Kathryn is a free-spirited woman who wanted to live alone in the desert in a truck camper and this 1999 Bigfoot 9.6 helped her fulfill that dream.
Kathryn’s adventure rig consists of a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a Cummins turbo diesel engine and a 1999 Bigfoot 9.6 slide-in truck camper. A ladder in the rear gives her access to the roof where she has installed a 220W solar panel and there’s also a fold-out staircase that gives her access inside the camper.
The interior design of the camper might look a bit basic but it features all the essentials for traveling comfortably on the road. In the kitchen, you can find a double sink, a three-burner propane stove with an oven, a full-size fridge, and upper cabinets for storage. A small dinette area with a foldable table and benches on each side also serves as a sleeping area, as the table folds down into a bed and the cushions on the benches complete the setup, making it comfortable to sleep in.
One of the best features of the Bigfoot camper is the wet bath, which comes with a shower, toilet, and a cabinet for storing toiletries. A 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank ensures that Kathryn never runs out of water during her road adventures. There are also a 26-gallon (98-liter) gray water tank and a 20-gallon (75-liter) black water tank on board.
The bedroom inside the Bigfoot truck camper features a queen-size bed, a vent fan in the ceiling, and a Dometic AC unit next to it, which also has a heating function. There are windows on both sides and a skylight.
Check out Kathryn’s adventure rig in the video below.
The interior design of the camper might look a bit basic but it features all the essentials for traveling comfortably on the road. In the kitchen, you can find a double sink, a three-burner propane stove with an oven, a full-size fridge, and upper cabinets for storage. A small dinette area with a foldable table and benches on each side also serves as a sleeping area, as the table folds down into a bed and the cushions on the benches complete the setup, making it comfortable to sleep in.
One of the best features of the Bigfoot camper is the wet bath, which comes with a shower, toilet, and a cabinet for storing toiletries. A 50-gallon (189-liter) freshwater tank ensures that Kathryn never runs out of water during her road adventures. There are also a 26-gallon (98-liter) gray water tank and a 20-gallon (75-liter) black water tank on board.
The bedroom inside the Bigfoot truck camper features a queen-size bed, a vent fan in the ceiling, and a Dometic AC unit next to it, which also has a heating function. There are windows on both sides and a skylight.
Check out Kathryn’s adventure rig in the video below.