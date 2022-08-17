Dodge Ram Truck Driver Captured Crawling Out of Wreckage Naked, Casually Walks Away

They say, 'when times get tough, the tough get going.' Well, one man in Van Nuys, LA, literally kept going after crashing his pick-up truck on a curb. The only peculiar thing is, he went on foot and in his birthday suit. The footage posted by @mannyfargo on Twitter shows a naked man casually walking from a car moments after crashing.
Things are getting bad. We are at the height of inflation and most people are stressed since money is hard to come by. Sometimes, tough times often lead to crazy event such as these.
A resident of SoCal on Monday posted a peculiar video that has since gone viral. The smartphone footage shot in Van Nuys, California, captured a Dodge Ram 1500 truck crashed into a roadside curb at the intersection of Victory Blvd. and Kester.
A pedestrian on the road pops open the passenger door, and a naked man (driver) walks out of the wreckage holding a pair of sweat pants and a black t-shirt.
Instead of standing by the walkway, he goes behind his truck and walks down Victory Blvd. holding his clothes. After a couple of yards, he drops his clothes on the road and proceeds completely naked in traffic.
The naked man in the footage is certainly having a bad day. He doesn’t look physically harmed, but his reaction shows he could be in duress.
“I feel like that could be head trauma, and someone should try and check him out. Lots of people strip their clothes during panic attacks as well. Also, drugs,” one commenter said.
Others tried to make a light moment out of the event by relating it to the famous Terminator II (1991) scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger time travels and arrives on earth naked.
Meanwhile in Van Nuys… pic.twitter.com/ugKWRd3jaz— Manziel. (@mannyfargo) August 14, 2022