Unofficial 2022 Ram Van TRX Looks So Cool You'd Want to Buy One

28 Jul 2022, 11:14 UTC
Yesterday I showed you a Raptor-ized version of the Ford E-Series van. Sadly, it's just a rendering that will never become reality. But it just got a virtual competitor with a Ram badge. Yup, it's a TRX-spec van and it's as cool as beefed-up haulers get.
Just like the E-Series Raptor, this van is based on the pickup truck. I am, of course, talking about the mighty Ram 1500 TRX. But it's not exactly a mash-up between the pickup and a van. And that's because Ram's only full-size van, the Promaster, looks nothing like the iconic Dodge Ram van that was discontinued back in 2003.

The rendering is more like a longer-wheelbase Ram 1500 TRX with sliding rear doors and long side windows. I'd say the proportions look a bit off compared to the old Ram van, but hey, it's supposed to be a high-performance people mover, so it's totally fine. And just look at that bulge sitting proudly on the slightly shorter, almost cabover-like hood.

Of course, it's there to feed air into the supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine that pumps out a whopping 702 horsepower in the Ram 1500 TRX. That would be enough to obliterate any factory-built people hauler out there and turn this TRX-spec rig into the most powerful van ever made. All while rocking gear that would make it highly capable on the unbeaten path.

Don't worry if you feel like shouting "shut up and take my money!" from the top of your lungs. I feel it too. Unfortunately, this van will never happen. Because not only the Dodge Ram van is long gone, but Chrysler's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is also on its way out. Because electrification is taking over and beefed-up gasoline V8 are going the dinosaur route.

But who knows, maybe someone will eventually turn this monstrosity into reality with an aftermarket mod. Until that happens, all we can do is stare at this rendering and shed a few tears.


Editor's note: For illustrative purposes, the photo gallery also includes images of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX truck.

