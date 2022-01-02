2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Looks Like KITT’s Bigger and More Hardworking Brother

Is it just me or does this truck belong on Team Knight Rider? That, by the way, was a spin-off series from the mid-90s, where instead of one clever car, you had an entire task force, with names such as Dante or Beast. The former was based on a 1997 Ford Expedition, while the latter was a blacked-out 1997 F-150 SuperCab.
See where I’m going with this? Getting pretty much the same vibe (aggressive looks, high performance) from this 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10 model, up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids.
To recap, the Dodge Ram SRT-10 came out in the early 2000s and was way ahead of its time. When Dodge finally decided to put it into production, they used a gen-3 Viper engine, specifically an 8.3-liter V10, producing 500 hp (507 ps) and 525 lb-ft (712 Nm) of torque.
This one is finished in black and comes with factory standard 22-inch wheels, SRT-10 suspension, a hard tonneau cover with a spoiler, leather and suede upholstery for the interior, power-adjustable front seats and pedals, plus a sliding rear window.
It also features various mods, such as a K&N air intake system, aftermarket headers, a MagnaFlow exhaust system, black coating on the wheels, AVS rain guards, tinted windows, aftermarket third brake light, Auto Meter transmission oil temperature gauge, LED rear lights, Kenwood touchscreen and various Memphis Audio components for the sound system.
It’s possible that it now produces more power than those 500 horses it had back when it was new, but since a dyno sheet wasn’t provided by the seller, all we can do is speculate.
This is not a mint condition truck (there are signs of wear and various chips and scratches), but despite all that, it still makes for a very intriguing purchase, especially for people who love fast pickup trucks.
To recap, the Dodge Ram SRT-10 came out in the early 2000s and was way ahead of its time. When Dodge finally decided to put it into production, they used a gen-3 Viper engine, specifically an 8.3-liter V10, producing 500 hp (507 ps) and 525 lb-ft (712 Nm) of torque.
This one is finished in black and comes with factory standard 22-inch wheels, SRT-10 suspension, a hard tonneau cover with a spoiler, leather and suede upholstery for the interior, power-adjustable front seats and pedals, plus a sliding rear window.
It also features various mods, such as a K&N air intake system, aftermarket headers, a MagnaFlow exhaust system, black coating on the wheels, AVS rain guards, tinted windows, aftermarket third brake light, Auto Meter transmission oil temperature gauge, LED rear lights, Kenwood touchscreen and various Memphis Audio components for the sound system.
It’s possible that it now produces more power than those 500 horses it had back when it was new, but since a dyno sheet wasn’t provided by the seller, all we can do is speculate.
This is not a mint condition truck (there are signs of wear and various chips and scratches), but despite all that, it still makes for a very intriguing purchase, especially for people who love fast pickup trucks.