Modded Dodge Demon Races Tuned Ram R/T Drag Truck, Needs a Lot More Work

Don’t judge a book by its covers or a menacing murdered-out drag truck by its looks when it has to face the mighty Dodge Demon. And not just any other Challenger SRT, but the one called “Soul Snatcher.”
Fans of Dodge’s widebody extreme-performance Challengers might have heard about Herman Young and his “Soul Snatcher” Challenger SRT Demon. After all, their exploits on home turf (Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas) are constantly chronicled on the Demonology channel on YouTube.
Sure, perhaps the blockbuster movie analogies are not everyone’s cup of tea, but they do spice things up. We feel the racetrack action does not need any imaginary additions, so anyone who isn’t interested in seeing what movies Young likes best can easily skip to the 2:45 mark on this occasion.
From that moment on, it’s all about real-world battles, and frankly, they always feel even more compelling. Especially when a carefully tuned, nitrous-fed Dodge Demon is involved. As always, the Challenger faces a wide variety of foes, this time around dealing with a potentially frightening Ram R/T drag-level pickup truck.
It looks sleek in complete murdered-out attire (even the headlights have been blacked out), but the most important detail has to do with the presence of racing slicks: cookie cutters at the front and big, chunky tires at the back.
Unfortunately, when the time came for it to show its prowess, this Ram delivered a lamentable performance. Luckily, after the race, we found out what it was all about directly from the racer/owner. It turns out the menacing Ram truck is still a work-in-progress drag racer. For now, it seems they nailed the appearance... but there’s still an uphill battle to also get the internals up to snuff.
By the way, do check out the pinned commentary by YouTuber user Ramephant 426 because that’s where he explains with an abundance of details what this 426ci naturally-aspirated truck is all about. And, above all, what it strives to become shortly!
Sure, perhaps the blockbuster movie analogies are not everyone’s cup of tea, but they do spice things up. We feel the racetrack action does not need any imaginary additions, so anyone who isn’t interested in seeing what movies Young likes best can easily skip to the 2:45 mark on this occasion.
From that moment on, it’s all about real-world battles, and frankly, they always feel even more compelling. Especially when a carefully tuned, nitrous-fed Dodge Demon is involved. As always, the Challenger faces a wide variety of foes, this time around dealing with a potentially frightening Ram R/T drag-level pickup truck.
It looks sleek in complete murdered-out attire (even the headlights have been blacked out), but the most important detail has to do with the presence of racing slicks: cookie cutters at the front and big, chunky tires at the back.
Unfortunately, when the time came for it to show its prowess, this Ram delivered a lamentable performance. Luckily, after the race, we found out what it was all about directly from the racer/owner. It turns out the menacing Ram truck is still a work-in-progress drag racer. For now, it seems they nailed the appearance... but there’s still an uphill battle to also get the internals up to snuff.
By the way, do check out the pinned commentary by YouTuber user Ramephant 426 because that’s where he explains with an abundance of details what this 426ci naturally-aspirated truck is all about. And, above all, what it strives to become shortly!