Nissan GT-R Nismo vs. Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Has a Clear Winner, Can You Guess It?

The never-ending ICE vs. EV battle has had another representation in the form of a quick drag race between two totally different rides: a Nissan GT-R and a Tesla Model 3.
One of them is an aging sports car, building on a design that has been around since 2007, albeit with constant upgrades, whereas the other is a premium compact sedan with the latest tech gear available, decent space inside, and a generous trunk capacity.
So, which one do you think crossed the finish line first? While you try to guess the winner, we will give you more hints, starting with the Nissan GT-R, which is presumably in the Nismo configuration. Unless its owner decided to make it look like one, that is.
As a result, it is much quicker off-the-line than the normal variants, with the latest iteration taking under 3 seconds to accelerate from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph). Its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine, rated at 600 hp, makes it a 10-second car down the quarter-mile on a good day. Even the most humble variant of the Godzilla is still very fast, despite having ‘only’ 480 hp on tap, as that is enough to rocket it to 62 mph in roughly 3.5 seconds.
When it comes to modern-day Teslas, the Model S Plaid is on everyone’s lips. And for good reasons, as it is capable of putting some of the fastest cars on the planet in their corner with its ability of hitting the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in less than 2 seconds, from a standstill. Factor in its impressive quarter-mile time that takes a little over 9 seconds with lots of prepping, and you have a true zero-emission beast.
However, the one depicted on the video down below isn’t a Plaid, nor a Model S, but a Model 3, with a huge desire to prove its mettle. So, can it score one for the EVs? Only one way to find out – or two, if you decide to cheat and look at the pics in our image gallery first.
