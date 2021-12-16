Dodge Demon Drags Australia-Made Holden Commodore SS, Gap Is Ocean-Wide

As far as stock drag racing is concerned, it doesn’t get much better than having a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon on the field. So, how about a thoroughly modified one, ducking it out with anyone willing to challenge its home turf advantage?
Dodge Demon aficionados probably heard about the heated passion surrounding racing builds. Some owners are very public about their exploits, such as Herman Young and his “Soul Snatcher” Challenger SRT Demon, courtesy of the former’s Demonology channel on YouTube.
Sure, his background movie or documentary (in this particular case) references are not for everyone. But even if his channel’s slapstick humor and sometimes NSFW language may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the action at the racetrack (Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas) sure is a big counterpoint.
During the latest episode of his ongoing vlog series, Young first recalled a moment from a little over two years ago when he raced a white Holden Commodore SS. He then met with the Australian owners, who “invited” him for a rematch Down Under with “the right Holden.” Well, perhaps the crimson example he’s about to face from the 2:18 mark might be it. And he didn’t even have to cross the Pacific...
Anyway, the action kicks off at the 4:10 mark after both red cars performed the traditional pre-race warm-up sequence and smoked their racing tires for the thrill of the audience. By the way, it seems there’s rivalry even at this level, as the Demon is running on Mickey Thompsons, while the Commodore SS packs a set of rear Hoosiers.
As for the battle itself, the second time Young races a “real” Holden Commodore SS delivers an even more obvious winner, as his Soul Snatcher has been turned up some more recently. Now the gap is about as wide as the Pacific Ocean when keeping the proportions.
But it’s still an interesting encounter. Especially since Young then meets the owners to hear about the intriguing story of this “Australia-made” Holden. A supercharged, 650-whp Commodore SS that is now a lady’s left-hand drive prized possession...
